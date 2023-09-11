30
Rugby World Cup: Gregor Townsend bemoans refereeing ‘inconsistencies’ after Scotland bested by Boks

S

cotland boss Gregor Townsend admitted being left frustrated that Jesse Kriel did not receive any kind of card for a head-to-head tackle on Jack Dempsey.

South Africa centre Kriel banged heads with Scotland’s back-row forward in the opening exchanges of the Boks’ 18-3 win in Marseille on Sunday. The incident was similar to Tom Curry’s red card in England’s win over Argentina on Saturday night, but on Sunday no action was taken by the officials.


