16
14
40
37
45
10
26
38
31
3
47
9
44
35
11
8
23
21
32
22
33
18
20
39
7
29
13
24
50
25
2
1
34
48
5
4
15
46
49
43
30

Huge fire breaks out at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just days after European win at Ryder Cup course

145 1 minute read


A

hospitality structure at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club caught fire on Thursday, just days after the Ryder Cup took place at the course in Rome.

Footage shared on social media showed the temporary stand to the right of the first hole, where thousands of spectators had watched the action from, on fire as a huge amount of smoke rose into the sky.


Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in £90m Rice bid; Chelsea lead Caicedo race; Spurs want Maddison; Man Utd latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in £90m Rice bid; Chelsea lead Caicedo race; Spurs want Maddison; Man Utd latest

The Bees are the sexy beasts of the Premier League’s mid-table

The Bees are the sexy beasts of the Premier League’s mid-table

Scotland vs England LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Scotland vs England LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Tottenham to step up Ange Postecoglou pursuit next week after Celtic boss impresses Daniel Levy

Tottenham to step up Ange Postecoglou pursuit next week after Celtic boss impresses Daniel Levy

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo