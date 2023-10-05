Huge fire breaks out at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just days after European win at Ryder Cup course

A hospitality structure at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club caught fire on Thursday, just days after the Ryder Cup took place at the course in Rome.

Footage shared on social media showed the temporary stand to the right of the first hole, where thousands of spectators had watched the action from, on fire as a huge amount of smoke rose into the sky.

Ryder Cup Europe released a statement on the situation, confirming that the fire was swiftly brought under control before it could spread to other structures on the course.

“A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club earlier this afternoon,” a statement read.

“Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17:07 local time and quickly brought the blaze under control.

“Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is being investigated.”

The course in Rome played host to a memorable event as the Ryder Cup took place in Italy for the first time ever.

Team Europe took back the trophy with a dominant 16.5-11.5 victory, as Luke Donald’s side dominated proceedings from the opening tee shot on Friday morning through to Sunday afternoon, when Tommy Fleetwood beat Rickie Fowler in his singles match to earn the point that got the Europeans over the line.