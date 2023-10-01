48
Ryder Cup 2023: Team Europe regain trophy as Tommy Fleetwood provides winning point on nervy final day

E

urope regained the Ryder Cup after Tommy Fleetwood’s birdie on the 16th ensured at least a half-point to guarantee the team could get the 14.5 points for victory.

It felt far more nervy than perhaps was anticipated or the eventual scoreline of 16.5-11.5 suggested, as Luke Donald’s side began the day requiring four points having dominated the opening two days.


