Start time for Sunday’s singles and full final day schedule for Europe vs the USA

Jon Rahm will lead Europe out on Sunday as they chase the four points required to beat the USA and win the Ryder Cup.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who was left in tears on Saturday morning, will be Rahm’s opponent in the first singles match-up on the final day in Rome, where Europe hold a lead of 10.5 to 5.5.

With 14.5 points the all-important mark for Europe to reach, the visiting US side require a record comeback that would trump 2012’s “Miracle of Medinah”.

On that occasion, Europe overturned a 10-6 deficit going into the final day, meaning the US are chasing what would be an historic turnaround at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.

“If you asked to be at 10.5 after two days, we’d take it,” said Team Europe captain Luke Donald:

“There’s always momentum shifts; I thought maybe we were going to snatch a 2-2 tie this afternoon, but the US team hung in there and Cantlay birdied the last three holes. He played great.”

Sunday singles tee times Europe first – times BST 10.35am Jon Rahm vs Scottie Scheffler

10.47am Viktor Hovland vs Collin Morikawa

10.59am Justin Rose vs Patrick Cantlay

11.11am Rory McIlroy vs Sam Burns

11.23am Matt Fitzpatrick vs Max Homa

11.35am Tyrrell Hatton vs Brian Harman

11.47am Ludvig Aberg vs Brooks Koepka

11.59am Sepp Straka vs Justin Thomas

12.11pm Nicolai Hojgaard vs Xander Schauffele

12.23pm Shane Lowry vs Jordan Spieth

12.35pm Tommy Fleetwood vs Rickie Fowler

12.47pm Robert MacIntyre vs Wyndham Clark

How can I watch the Ryder Cup?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf. Coverage begins at 9am on Sunday. Subscribers can also stream the tournament via the Sky Go app and Now TV.

Ryder Cup singles format explained

Sunday from 10.35am: All 12 players from both the US and European teams compete head-to-head in singles matches, with a point for a win. Match-ups are somewhat random, with each captain deciding the order the players will be sent out in ahead of time.

How does Ryder Cup scoring work?

There are 28 points at stake in total. The team with the most overall points at the end of the weekend takes home the Ryder Cup.

In the event of 14-14 tie, the team who previously won the Ryder Cup retains the trophy, which would be the USA in this instance.