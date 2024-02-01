‘Safeguard biodiversity’ | Business Times

CLOUDINE MATOLA

Vangelis Haritatos, the deputy minister of lands, agriculture, fisheries, water, and rural development, has urged local communities, businesses, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to work together to protect and enhance biodiversity, Business Times can report.

He made the remark at the recent symposium on biodiversity for food and agriculture in Africa, which took place in the capital Harare.

“We must recognize the importance of collaborative efforts. It is imperative that governments, non-governmental organizations, local communities, and the private sector work together to protect and promote biodiversity.

“Through partnerships and shared knowledge, we can develop and implement effective strategies for biodiversity conservation and sustainable agriculture,” said Haritatos.

He said the ministry of agriculture is currently devoted to transforming the agricultural sector in order to secure food and nutrition security.

“I am proud to inform you that my ministry is committed to promoting the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity for food and agriculture. Zimbabwe is already on a transformative trajectory to transform the country’s agricultural sector through the Agricultural Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy (AFSRTS) and other policies in an effort to secure food and nutrition security,” he said.

Haritatos added that through the AFRSTS government rolled out Rural Development 8.0, which spearheads several flagship, initiatives most of which are government facilitated and private sector led.

He said”These ultimately intend to achieve food security, import substitution and self-sufficiency whilst building resilience to shocks, vulnerabilities and threats. These initiatives consist of the following programs,”

Some of the initiatives that are being done include the Climate Proofed Food Production Scheme, Cotton Production Support Scheme, Livestock Production Support Scheme, Poultry Production Support Scheme, Goat Production Support Scheme, Rural Development Program and Community Fisheries Production Scheme.

Haritatos further said the civil society and development partners are also initiating programs to promote biodiversity friendly practices.

“There have also been an increase in promotion and the adoption of the Global Good Agricultural Practices, organic farming, agroecology and other community-based conservation and biodiversity friendly practices by the civil society and development partners,” he said.

Additionally, he said several initiatives are underway to develop the organic agriculture sector, such as the Zimbabwe Organic Producers and Promoters Association and the Horticultural Development Council of Zimbabwe.

