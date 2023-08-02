10
Sam Curran interview: Enjoying my cricket is key but Test return is the target

I

t will be two years this month since Sam Curran played his last Test match, a small quirk of the not-that-new regime that a cricketer seemingly so suited to the brief is yet to get a hit under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum.

In theory, Curran is about as Bazball a player as they come, a genuine match-winner, an attacking bowler with a cliched golden arm and an excellent white-ball hitter to boot. But circumstances have conspired against the all-rounder, who was on his way back from a stress fracture of the back when the revolution began last summer and has, understandably, not yet found a route back into a team on a roll.


