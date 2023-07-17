3
5
43
9
29
47
14
21
20
40
38
50
8
30
16
35
7
37
32
2
1
22
26
49
18
46
15
23
11
24
34
31
13
33
4
44
25
39
10
48
45

Sam Underhill dropped from England training squad for Rugby World Cup

142 1 minute read


The Bath flanker was one of only two players named in Steve Borthwick’s original party not to be retained in an updated 39-man group set to continue tournament preparations at Pennyhill Park this week following a recent warm-weather training camp in Italy.

Underhill, previously a key figure in the England back row with 27 senior international caps to his name, was omitted along with Sale prop Bevan Rodd.


Source link

142 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Lopez vs Conlan: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Lopez vs Conlan: Date, fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo