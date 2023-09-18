33
24
22
18
50
47
39
45
21
30
16
10
15
32
37
14
48
31
44
25
23
11
40
4
38
20
43
8
2
1
5
34
9
26
49
3
35
29
7
13
46

Sandro Tonali addresses AC Milan return as Newcastle begin Champions League campaign

142 2 minutes read


The 23-year-old Italy international arrived on Tyneside for a fee reported to be £55m, part of Newcastle’s squad strengthening ahead of their Champions League return after a 20-year absence.


Source link

142 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Lewis Hamilton Showed Max Verstappen “There Are Levels To This Game”

Magpies ‘confident’ of signing £30m-rated Tino Livramento despite Brighton interest

Magpies ‘confident’ of signing £30m-rated Tino Livramento despite Brighton interest

Harry Kane set for crunch Tottenham talks after massive new contract offer

Harry Kane set for crunch Tottenham talks after massive new contract offer

Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy after Erik ten Hag talks

Harry Maguire stripped of Manchester United captaincy after Erik ten Hag talks

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo