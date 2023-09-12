Settebello Unveils ‘La Ciccia’ A Culinary Celebration of Italian Meat Traditions

‘La Ciccia’ A Culinary Celebration of Italian Meat

Settebello, the popular Italian restaurant nestled in the heart of Bedfordview, Johannesburg, is proud to introduce ‘La Ciccia.’ An exciting extension that showcases rich and diverse tradition of Italian meat dishes. Breaking the stereotype that Italian cuisine is solely about pizza & pasta! Settebello’s ‘La Ciccia‘ promises an extraordinary gastronomic experience that delves into the world of Italian meat delicacies.

‘La Ciccia‘ represents a culinary journey that celebrating unparalleled flavours of carefully crafted meat dishes. The term ‘La Ciccia‘ is a slang word for ‘the meat’ in Italian. It is testament to the hidden culinary gems that form an integral part of Italy’s gastronomic heritage.

The highlight of this extension is a series of monthly ‘Carne Diem’ evenings. An exquisite nine-course menu that pays homage to the art of preparing and savouring beef. Showcasing Settebello‘s dedication to elevating meat to an art form.

What makes these evenings truly unique is the “family-style” seating arrangement. Approximately 40 people share a table while being served delicious meat dishes, sides and includes a selection of wines. This communal dining experience fosters a sense of togetherness and camaraderie. All of this aligning with the spirit of Italian family gatherings.

Each course is a traditionally Italian & meticulously curated to offer guests an unforgettable experience of the diverse cuts, flavours, and preparations of beef.

Pino Di Benedetto and Miro Marques



One of the key differentiators of ‘La Ciccia‘ is Settebello’s commitment to sourcing their own ingredients. Keeping ingredients as chemical free as possible. The restaurant raises its own cattle in the lush landscapes of the Natal Midlands. This ensures the highest quality of grass-fed, ethically grown beef.

This commitment to quality extends to the vegetables that accompany the dishes. Settebello proudly grows its own produce, adding a farm-to-table element to every plate. This element gives ‘La Ciccia’ flexibility and uniqueness in building their menu to ensure guests have a truly remarkable experience during these evenings.

The concept of ‘La Ciccia‘ was born from the vision of Settebello’s owners, Pino Di Benedetto and Miro Marques. Additionally, passion for traditional Italian cuisine and their desire to share the lesser-known aspects of Italian culinary traditions led to this creation of ‘La Ciccia.’ Through this extension, they aim to demonstrate Italian cuisine as a symphony of flavours. Whereby the harmony of taste is not limited to pasta and pizza alone.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘La Ciccia’ to our patrons. Inviting them to explore a variety of Italian meat dishes like never before,” says Pino Di Benedetto. “This extension is a labour of love. A culmination of our commitment showcasing the diverse facets of Italian gastronomy. With ‘La Ciccia,’ we invite guests to experience the traditional flavours. Carefully nurtured cattle and homegrown vegetables. Celebrating the true essence of Italian cuisine.”

Miro Marques adds, “Creating ‘La Ciccia’ has been a journey of passion and discovery. It’s our way of sharing the depth and diversity of Italian culinary heritage. With ‘La Ciccia,’ we aim to reveal rich flavours that our culture has to offer. Starting with the exceptional meat traditions.

These evenings are about celebrating and bringing the rich culture. Not only shown by Italians but also as South Africans have. In essence, South Africa is known to have some of the best meat in the world. So really it was about tying in the best of SA with the best of Italian. With a bit of a twist.”

As Settebello continues its culinary journey with the launch of the Carne Diem evenings at ‘La Ciccia,’ guests can anticipate an immersive experience. This goes beyond the ordinary, inviting them to discover the depth and richness of Italian meat traditions.

Settebello’s ‘Carne Diem’ evenings, featuring a nine-course meal, also including dessert and wine, takes place once a month and priced at just R900 per person. The first of these evenings will take place on 14 September. Booking is essential and can be done via [email protected] or by calling 010 035 5207.

For more information about Settebello and ‘La Ciccia‘ A Culinary Celebration of Italian Meat please visit www.settebello.co.za and follow them on Facebook & Instagram