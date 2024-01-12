Yung Miami’s Forthcoming Reality Show Reportedly Pulls Scenes Involving Diddy

Yung Miami has a new reality show headed to BET, but don’t expect to see Diddy on it.

According to The Jasmine Brand, BET replaced the scenes from the show that highlight the life of Caresha that featured Diddy amid the fallout of various sexual abuse allegations. To replace the missing scenes, Yung Miami had to record new content.

Yung Miami previously spoke of the project, stating, “I got a reality show coming out, the City Girls dropping an album, my podcast. Just everything.”

The album dropped, so now we have to wait on the show. A date is currently not confirmed.





