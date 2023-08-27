Sheffield United vs Man City live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Pep Guardiola will not be on the touchline after routine back surgery, leaving assistant boss Juanma Lillo in charge.

Still, even without their manager, City are overwhelming favourites for the trip to Bramall Lane this afternoon.

While the Blades will not rollover in front of home support, the treble winners are in truly ominous form and still have more gears to go through.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 1pm BST ahead of the 2pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.