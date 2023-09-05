Sidemen Charity Match 2023: Confirmed kick-off time, who is playing, managers, TV, live stream, half-time show

A sold-out crowd will be in attendance at the London Stadium on Saturday as the Sidemen Charity Match takes place.

Last year’s game was held at The Valley and raised £1million for charities, with Sidemen FC coming out on top with an 8-7 victory.

It is hopes an even bigger sum of money will be raised this year – Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine are among the causes that will benefit from this weekend’s action.

KSI will lead the Sidemen team, before his focus turns to the boxing ring and his upcoming bout with Tommy Fury. MrBeast and IShowSpeed are among those confirmed to be featuring for the YouTube All-Stars side.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Read More

This year’s Sidemen Charity Match is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, September 9.

The game is being held at the London Stadium, home of West Ham.

Where to watch Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Live stream: Fans will be to watch the match for free on the Sidemen’s YouTube Channel. There is no official confirmation yet of when the coverage will begin.

Live blog: Follow all the action on matchday with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Who is playing?

Sidemen FC: KSI, W2S, Miniminter, Vikkstar123, Behzinga, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Callux, Lazarbeam, Calfreezy, Randolph, Tareq, JME

YouTube All-Stars: IShowSpeed, Mr Beast, xQc, Danny Aarons, Chandler Hallow, Niko Omilana, Max Fosh, Kai Cenat, Airrack, AboFlah, Chunkz, ChrisMD, Karl Jacobs, Theo Baker, WillNE, Yung Filly, JiDion

Elz the Witch and Big Zuu will be hosting the coverage of the event, with commentary of the match provided by Spencer Owen and Stephen Tries.

Who are the managers?

As was the case last year, Manchester United fan Mark Goldbridge will take charge of the YouTube All-Stars team.

Sidemen FC will be led by Billy Wingrove, best known for being one half of the freestyle football duo F2.

Who is performing at half-time show?

There will be a show on the pitch at half-time on Saturday, with it confirmed earlier this summer that rapper Aitch would be performing at the London Stadium.