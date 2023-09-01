23
7
25
10
35
43
15
29
20
46
31
39
3
22
21
26
32
5
47
11
4
40
13
45
18
44
34
24
16
1
30
8
50
37
9
2
33
14
49
48
38

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Date, fight time, undercard, prediction, latest odds and ring walks

130 2 minutes read


L

iam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr finally renew hostilities this weekend in a rematch of their grudge bout from earlier this year.

The British middleweight rivals went head to head in Manchester in a hotly-anticipated showdown in January that ended in just the fourth round as Smith twice dropped Eubank Jr and inflicted his first career stoppage in brutal and stunning fashion.


Source link

130 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England hope for record run-chase miracle on final day at Lord’s

England hope for record run-chase miracle on final day at Lord’s

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Edwards still wants to add one more keeper to his Town squad despite bringing in Belgian stopper

Edwards still wants to add one more keeper to his Town squad despite bringing in Belgian stopper

All eyes on Harlequins trio as Marcus Smith starts at No 10 in Rugby World Cup warm-up

All eyes on Harlequins trio as Marcus Smith starts at No 10 in Rugby World Cup warm-up

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo