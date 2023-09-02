Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

L iam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr finally renew hostilities tonight in a rematch of their grudge bout from earlier this year.

The British middleweight rivals went head to head in Manchester in a hotly-anticipated showdown in January that ended in just the fourth round as Smith twice dropped Eubank Jr and inflicted his first career stoppage in brutal and stunning fashion.

The AO Arena once again hosts the duo in a second contest this evening that has already experienced two delays, due to an injury for the 35-year-old Liverpudlian.

While the first fight’s outcome was certainly something of a surprise, Smith has made himself the favourite to repeat the feat this time around.

Eubank Jr’s late change of trainer, from Roy Jones Jr to Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre from Terence Crawford’s team, could prove to either be a masterstroke or a sign of a fighter struggling to prepare for the big occasion as he seeks to keep his career from petering out.

Liam Smith ahead of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 is scheduled to take place tonight, September 2, 2023 at Manchester’s AO Arena.

The main undercard is due to begin at 7pm BST before ring walks for the headline event not before 10pm.

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 fight card/undercard in full

A Lancashire derby between Oldham’s Mark Heffron and Bolton’s Jack Cullen should be a tasty affair on the undercard, which will also see the highly-rated youngster Adam Azim aim for his ninth win in nine pro fights against the dangerous Ukrainian, Aram Faniian.

Frazer Clarke, Mikaela Mayer, Frankie Stringer, Florian Marku and Lauren Price also all feature on the Boxxer card.

Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr

Mark Heffron vs Jack Cullen

Adam Azim vs Aram Faniian

Mikaela Mayer vs Silvia Bortot

Frankie Stringer vs Christian Lopez Flores

Frazer Clarke vs David Allen

Florian Marku vs Dylan Moran

Lauren Price vs Lolita Muzeya

How to watch Smith vs Eubank Jr 2

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports Box Office will broadcast the event live for a pay-per-view cost of £19.95.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the fight can also tune in online via the Sky Sports Box Office app.

Live blog: You can also follow the fight, round-by-round, via Standard Sport’s live blog, plus the undercard.

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 fight prediction

The decision to change trainer a month before the fight is an intriguing one for Eubank Jr, who had to switch things up somehow after being stunned in the first contest.

Smith should be over the injury issues that have delayed this rematch but that disruption may yet play into his opponent’s hands in a fight that is genuinely tough to call.

Eubank Jr to win on points.

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 weigh-in results

Friday’s weigh-in saw sparks fly during the face-off after the two fighters had come in at similar weights to the last fight. Smith tipped the scale at 160lbs with Eubank Jr not far behind at 159.3lbs.

Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 betting odds

Smith to win – 4/7

Draw – 16/1

Eubank to win – 7/5

Smith to win by KO/TKO – 7/5

Eubank to win by KO/TKO – 5/1

Smith to win by decision – 16/5

Eubank Jr to win by decision – 11/4

Odds provided by Betfair, subject to change.