F1 British Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen on pole

The Formula One roadshow rolls back into Silverstone this weekend for one of the signature staple events on the annual racing calendar. Hundreds of thousands of car fanatics have descended upon this famous corner of Northamptonshire, where there is even more glitz and glamour than usual with a distinct Hollywood flavour as Brad Pitt films scenes from his highly-anticipated upcoming F1 film.

On the track, Max Verstappen is looking to win the British Grand Prix for the first time at an unhappy hunting ground for Red Bull as the dominant reigning world champion claimed yet another pole position in search of a sixth successive race victory this afternoon. Behind him it’s Britain’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with McLaren having produced a dream finish to qualifying on Saturday as their new upgrades take quick effect.

Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner of his home race but faces a hugely difficult task today from seventh on the grid, one spot behind Mercedes team-mate and fellow Briton George Russell. Race organisers will be hoping to avoid any potentially dangerous environmental protests this afternoon after Just Stop Oil continued their campaign at Wimbledon. Follow all the drama from the British Grand Prix live below, with Matt Majendie reporting from Silverstone.