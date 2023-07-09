F1 British Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates with Max Verstappen on pole

The Formula One roadshow rolls back into Silverstone this weekend for one of the signature staple events on the annual racing calendar. Hundreds of thousands of car fanatics have descended upon this famous corner of Northamptonshire, where there is even more glitz and glamour than usual with a distinct Hollywood flavour as Brad Pitt films scenes from his highly-anticipated upcoming F1 film.
On the track, Max Verstappen is looking to win the British Grand Prix for the first time at an unhappy hunting ground for Red Bull as the dominant reigning world champion claimed yet another pole position in search of a sixth successive race victory this afternoon. Behind him it’s Britain’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with McLaren having produced a dream finish to qualifying on Saturday as their new upgrades take quick effect.
Lewis Hamilton is an eight-time winner of his home race but faces a hugely difficult task today from seventh on the grid, one spot behind Mercedes team-mate and fellow Briton George Russell. Race organisers will be hoping to avoid any potentially dangerous environmental protests this afternoon after Just Stop Oil continued their campaign at Wimbledon. Follow all the drama from the British Grand Prix live below, with Matt Majendie reporting from Silverstone.
Live updates
Matt Majendie at Silverstone
What of the British prospects for the race?
McLaren CEO Zac Brown had told me at the Miami Grand Prix to have patience with his then struggling team when they were near enough backmarkers. But they are P2 and P3 on the grid with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri causing a stunning surprise in qualifying.
The issue, though, is it’s hotter today than in qualifying and the suggestion is their car won’t be as kind to the tyres in these temperatures. And what of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes.
Habitually, the Merc has had good race pace and Hamilton said it was very much his ambition to give the British fans something to dream of. And a mention of Alex Albon, who was absolutely flying in qualifying and somehow got his Williams into Q3.
Matt Majendie at Silverstone
The Brad Pitt film aside, there’s no shortage of stardust on the grid for the race weekend. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is among those from the sporting world along with Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, new Manchester United convert Mason Mount, and England footballers Leah Williamson and Beth Mead.
From the musical world, there’s Muse, Calvin Harris and Liam Payne. Added to that, there’s all manner of social media influencers that I’ve never heard of.
F1 ramp up security amid concerns over Just Stop Oil protests
The weather’s looking very good for this afternoon’s race although everyone likes to talk about Silverstone’s micro-climate and how it’s prone to very sudden changes in conditions, writes Matt Majendie.
That said, the race is set pretty fair and the stands are absolutely packed. F1 has said that 480,000 people have been through the turnstiles this weekend, which is a massive rise (79,000, in fact) on last year’s attendance.
There have been very real concerns about Just Stop Oil protesters breaking into the track. Facial recognition software has been used to target a possible watchlist, there are plain clothes police officers in the stands and Silverstone bosses are hopeful they can keep them out with the high fencing erected to protect spectators from any on-track debris.
Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie at Silverstone
Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie is at Silverstone this afternoon…
Formula One doesn’t lack for the Hollywood stardust at races across the world but this weekend is different with the filming of the Lewis Hamilton-produced Apple movie starring Brad Pitt.
The film, which is due to be released in 2025, has its own garage for Pitt’s ‘team’ and the cameras have been rolling on and around the track all weekend. It’s the latest push by F1 to take the sport to the next stratosphere.
Pitt took part in the drivers’ briefing and Hamilton et al seem to be relishing having him here and having the film cameras rolling.
Brad Pitt at Silverstone filming new F1 movie
The presence of Hollywood royalty at Silverstone is certainly causing quite a stir this weekend.
Brad Pitt is at the world-famous Northamptonshire circuit to begin filming on his upcoming – as yet untitled – Formula One-themed film produced by Apple.
Stunt drivers have been seen in adapted F2 cars this weekend, with Pitt even attending the usual drivers’ briefing on Friday.
Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer and advisor on the film.
“I think it’s one of those when you when you see a worldwide superstar for the first time, it’s quite surreal,” said George Russell.
“And then it’s only when you get to be with those individuals whether it was Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt or Roger Federer, whoever we’ve been fortunate enough to meet, you recognise they’re just normal human beings.
“He was joking around and having a good time and just kind of one of the boys really. So excited to see what the movie does.”
Lewis Hamilton: McLaren boost a ‘wake-up call’ for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton described McLaren’s blistering display in qualifying as a “wake-up call” for Mercedes.
The seven-time world champion is an eight-time winner at Silverstone, but will start seventh on the grid this afternoon – one place behind team-mate and fellow Briton George Russell after another tough day at the office for the Silver Arrows despite their new front wing.
“It’s not a blow. It’s just a wake-up call for us. Others are overtaking us and we need to do more,” Hamilton said of McLaren taking P2 and P3 yesterday.
Hamilton also did not begrudge his former team their stark improvements, insisting that the MCL60 is starting to resemble the Red Bull RB19 driven by Max Verstappen.
“I’m not surprised,” he said. “If you look at the car, it makes sense.
“If you just put it alongside a Red Bull, it looks very, very similar down the side, and it’s working.”
Oscar Piastri: McLaren ‘like a rocket ship’
Oscar Piastri said his McLaren performed like a “rocket ship” in Q2 and Q3 yesterday, having almost bowed out amid slippery conditions in Q1.
“I mean, what a qualifying session – we were almost out in Q1,” he said. “Then the car was a rocket ship in Q2 and Q3, and I feel like I put a pretty good lap together.
“It’s a massive result for the team as well, to be consistently… To have both of us up here is a mega result. Now we’ve got to try and stay there for tomorrow!
“These conditions, we do really well in them all the time. Barcelona was a similar story, Monaco, Canada as well, so we’ve had a fair few moments like that. But to pull that off in Q3 like that was a mega result.
“Obviously both of us have now got the new bits on our car and they’re working very well, so I can’t thank the team for continuing to push. From where we were at the start of the season to where we are now is a massive step in the right direction.”
Lando Norris: McLaren progress ‘pretty insane’
There is no doubting that McLaren have been the story of the weekend so far at Silverstone, with both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri flying in Q3 yesterday to seal P2 and P3 respectively in stunning fashion.
That sparked wild scenes of celebration involving CEO Zak Brown in the paddock, with the Woking-based team having benefitted from some very efficient upgrades for their home race.
Indeed, Norris was only just behind Verstappen in the end as he secured McLaren’s first front-row spot at Silverstone since Heikki Kovalainen last managed it all the way back in 2008.
“I was close! Two tenths to P1 in Q3, pretty insane,” Norris told Sky Sports.
“My last lap was a good lap. I could hear Zak on the radio on the in lap which was the best thing ever. Great, I guess, from myself, but also from both of us to be second and third is pretty amazing for the whole team.
“It’s always Max! He always ruins everything for everyone! No, I’m very happy. It’s been a very special day for us.
“It makes up for everything, all the hard work we have been putting in – especially here with the new livery, home race for myself and the team. A big thanks to everyone.”
Bottas to start from back of grid after disqualification
Valtteri Bottas has been demoted to the very back of the grid for today’s British Grand Prix.
A miserable season for the Finnish Alfa Romeo driver has continued after he was disqualified from qualifying due to an insufficient fuel sample being left in his C43 car.
Bottas had power issues in Q1 yesterday, managing to get through to Q2 but unable to take part in the second session.
He was initially due to start 15th but will now prop up the grid, behind Zhou Guanyu, Nyck De Vries and Kevin Magnussen.
Yuki Tsunoda and Sergio Perez also get a welcome one-place bump up the order.
“After the qualifying session today it was checked on car number 77, that a 1-litre fuel sample plus the amount of fuel that would have been consumed to drive back to the pits could be taken (technical regulations article 6.5.2). It was possible to take a 0.090 litre sample,” noted the FIA’s technical delegate.
“As the amount of fuel needed to produce a 1-litre sample plus to return the car to the garage was calculated as 2.39 litre, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”
British Grand Prix weather forecast
It has been a mixed week of weather so far at Silverstone.
Temperatures of around 22C are expected for much of the afternoon, with cloudy conditions and about a 30 per cent chance of rain falling at around 4pm – an hour into the race.
But it shouldn’t be heavy enough if it does fall to warrant any major drama.
Source link