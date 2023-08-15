Where can I watch England vs Australia? What TV channel the Lionesses are on, kick-off time and live stream

It’s not been smooth sailing, but England have clawed their way to the 2023 Women’s World Cup semi-finals – and are just two wins from glory.

The Lionesses came from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in the quarter-final, after showing great character to edge out Nigeria on penalties in the second round following Lauren James’ red card.

Now they face their sternest test yet in the form of the hosts Australia, with both sides aiming to make a Women’s World Cup final for the first time in their history.

Where can I watch England vs Australia?

You can watch England vs Australia on TV live on BBC One – the World Cup semi-final kicks off at 11am UK time (8pm in Australia) on Wednesday 16 August, with build-up starting at 10am.

Fans can also watch the crunch fixture – which is being played at Stadium Australia in Sydney – online via the BBC iPlayer streaming platform here.

The BBC is also offering live radio commentary of the game, via BBC Radio 5 Live, and the BBC Sounds website and app.

Highlights will be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer at 7.05pm on Wednesday, lasting until 7.30pm.

Australia booked their semi-final spot by beating France on penalties (Photo: AP)

What can England expect from Australia?

The Matildas are the only side who can boast they have beaten the Lionesses since manager Sarina Wiegman – otherwise undefeated in 36 matches – took over in September 2021, with a 2-0 victory at Brentford in April.

And England can expect a tough atmosphere in Sydney – the 75,000-plus capacity stadium is sold out, with the vast majority of tickets issued to home supporters, who are backing their side in increasingly feverish fashion.

England captain Millie Bright says the hostile environment will feel like well-trodden territory for the European champions, despite a warm reception for her side Down Under so far in the tournament.

She said: “Their fans are always going to want the opposition to lose, that’s football. We know that we’re going to have fans there, yes they’re going to have more, but we’ve been in these moments before and as players we’ve embraced these moments.

“It’s all about us sticking to task, executing the game plan and embracing the moment. It’s the semi-final of a World Cup, you want that environment, you want it to be tense, you want it to be noisy.

“It’s a proud moment in the women’s game when people turn on the TV back home and they see what an incredible atmosphere we’ve created. Credit to Australia for selling out the stadium and creating that atmosphere because like we always know, the women’s game is still on a journey, but what a place to be.”

Wiegman said: “I’m aware that this is very, very special and that what happens in the growth of the women’s game the level has really grown so worldwide people see what’s going on. I hope that helps women in football but women in general too.

“But to be honest I’m very focused, so when it’s the game it’s the game, and you just try to block everything out because you have to do a job.”

Australia boss Tony Gustavsson said that he believes the Matildas are fully prepared to rise to the monumental occasion.

He said: “We actually don’t look at it as pressure. We look at it as a privilege that so many people believe in this team, and we feel the support.

“We look at it more as fuel, as energy, than pressure. We don’t look at it as heavy. We look at it as we get carried from underneath and built up, and I feel the belief in us.”

When is the Women’s World Cup final 2023?

The World Cup final will be played on Sunday 20 August, with kick-off at 11am UK time, and will again be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

There will be coverage on both the BBC and ITV, with the build-up beginning at 10am on BBC One and 10.15am on ITV1. You will also be able to stream the match via BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

Whoever wins the clash between England and Australia will face Spain, who beat Sweden 2-1 in a dramatic semi-final on Tuesday to earn their shot at the title.

The side that loses on Wednesday will face Sweden in the third-place playoff, which takes place the day before the final on Saturday 19 August, kicking off at 9am UK time.