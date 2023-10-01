30
Bradley Lowery: Two arrested over ‘taunts’ aimed at child who died from cancer

T

wo men have been arrested after taunting a child who died from cancer.

The men were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency following the football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested the two men, aged 31 and 27, on Saturday and they were in police custody.


