Bradley Lowery: Two arrested over ‘taunts’ aimed at child who died from cancer

T wo men have been arrested after taunting a child who died from cancer.

The men were arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency following the football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

South Yorkshire Police said they had arrested the two men, aged 31 and 27, on Saturday and they were in police custody.

Police had earlier said they were investigating after fans appeared to mock the death of mascot Bradley Lowery during Friday’s match at Hillsborough.

The Sunderland fan captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma, but succumbed to the illness aged six in 2017.

He was a mascot for his beloved club and, in the months before his death, led England out at Wembley alongside former Black Cats striker Jermain Defoe.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers have arrested two men in connection to an ongoing investigation into public order offences following a football match.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101.”

The child’s mother, Gemma Lowery, said in a statement through the Bradley Lowery Foundation that police had been in touch to check on her wellbeing.

She said: “Understandably people are angry, if I wasn’t so upset I’d be angry too.

“Bradley was and still is well loved in the football community, which I’m eternally grateful for, but I must ask that everyone lets the police do their job, and deal with the low lives.”

She added: “I want to thank Sheffield Wednesday, for their quick condemnation, and the support their fans have shown.

“Like we always say, cancer has no colours, and as we all know it can affect anyone at any time.”