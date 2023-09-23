38
29
8
30
7
49
13
9
15
5
3
46
22
14
18
35
48
32
23
10
43
40
31
25
24
50
4
37
21
47
34
33
1
44
20
45
2
26
39
16
11

South Africa vs Ireland: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds today

122 3 minutes read


Two of the favourites for the tournament go head-to-head in Paris in what is set to be a brutally physical clash, with this fixture one that has attracted excitement ever since the World Cup draw was made.

Defending champions South Africa have been typically impressive so far in the tournament, seeing off Scotland before a much-changed Springboks side was still good enough to hammer minnows Romania. Only New Zealand have so far successfully defended a World Cup crown – there is every chance South Africa add their name to that list come October 28.


Source link

122 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Portugal vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Manchester United ‘win race for Harry Amass’ with deal agreed for Watford starlet

Manchester United ‘win race for Harry Amass’ with deal agreed for Watford starlet

Chelsea survive a scare against League Two Wimbledon to squeeze through in Carabao Cup

Chelsea survive a scare against League Two Wimbledon to squeeze through in Carabao Cup

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Community Shield: Date, time and TV channel revealed for Man City vs Arsenal

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo