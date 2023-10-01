South Africa vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The penultimate matchweek of the 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stage wraps up tonight with a meeting between the Springboks and the Sea Eagles in Marseille. South Africa can book their place in the quarter-finals by notching a bonus-point win here, while Tonga need the same to keep their faint hopes alive.
Defeat to Ireland last week means defending champions South Africa are, realistically, fighting for second place in Pool B unless results go their way by Scotland causing an upset next weekend. The Boks have the final round of matches off, making this their last chance to generate some momentum ahead of the knockouts.
Tonga were comfortably beaten by both the Irish and Scots to open their World Cup in a group of death that at least ends in a week’s time with a clash against minnows Romania. Follow South Africa vs Tonga LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!
Live updates
The Springboks need a solid performance to round off their pool stage to assure their place in the quarter-finals.
South Africa to win, with a bonus point.
Tonga XV: Piutau; Inisi, Fekitoa, Ahki, Tuitavuki; Havili, Pulu; Fisi’ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (c); L Fifita, Lousi; Halaifonua, Talitui, Paea
Replacements: Moli, Koloamatangi, Apikotoa, Coleman, Vailanu, Takulua, Pellegrini, Taumoepeau
Tonga team news
Tonga are without suspended No8 Vaea Fifita, the former All Black who was handed a four-game ban following his sending off against Scotland.
He’s replaced by Semisi Paea, while Anzelo Tuitavuki and Fine Inisi also come onto the wings.
South Africa XV: Le Roux; Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Nche, Fourie, Koch; Etzebeth, Orie; Kolisi (c), Vermeulen, Wiese
Replacements: Van Staden, Kitshoff, Nyakane, Mostert, Smith, Hendrikse, Kriel, Libbok
South Africa team news
South Africa show 12 changes from the side that were bested by Ireland in a hugely physical encounter in Paris, with only captain Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth and No8 Jasper Wiese retaining their starting berths.
Handre Pollard is parachuted in to bolster the Boks’ dreadful goal-kicking, at No10 in place of Libbok having only been called up to the squad last week as a replacement for injured hooker Malcolm Marx.
Pollard had missed out on selection for Jacques Nienaber’s original World Cup squad after being sidelined with a calf injury.
Where to watch South Africa vs Tonga
TV channel: In the UK, South Africa vs Tonga will be shown live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.
Live stream: The game is also available to watch for free online via the ITV website and ITVX app.
South Africa vs Tonga LIVE!
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of South Africa vs Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup!
The penultimate weekend of the pool stage has been a fairly quiet one given the absence of many big names, with the Springboks the top team in action today as they face Tonga in Marseille.
Stade Velodrome hosts this one with kick-off at 8pm BST.
You can follow all the action LIVE, right here on the blog where we will bring you all the build-up, match action and reaction.
