South Africa vs Tonga LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The penultimate matchweek of the 2023 Rugby World Cup pool stage wraps up tonight with a meeting between the Springboks and the Sea Eagles in Marseille. South Africa can book their place in the quarter-finals by notching a bonus-point win here, while Tonga need the same to keep their faint hopes alive.

Defeat to Ireland last week means defending champions South Africa are, realistically, fighting for second place in Pool B unless results go their way by Scotland causing an upset next weekend. The Boks have the final round of matches off, making this their last chance to generate some momentum ahead of the knockouts.

Tonga were comfortably beaten by both the Irish and Scots to open their World Cup in a group of death that at least ends in a week’s time with a clash against minnows Romania. Follow South Africa vs Tonga LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog!