Spain’s winning goal scorer Olga Carmona found out father had died moments after World Cup victory over Lionesses

S pain’s winning goal scorer and captain learned her father had died just moments after taking her team to World Cup victory on Sunday.

Olga Carmona, 23, made herself a hero during her side’s dramatic final against the Lionesses, scoring the match’s only goal at Stadium Australia.

But amid jubilant celebrations for La Roja, there was heartbreak for Carmona, who learned after the match that her father had died.

He died on Friday after fighting a long illness, according to news agency Reuters.

According to Spanish media outlet Relevo, Carmona’s family and friends decided not to tell her so she could focus on the most important match of her life.

In a moving post on social media the defender, who plays for Real Madrid Femenino when not representing Spain, shared a photo of her kissing her gold medal and said she felt her father had been “watching” her during the match.

“And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started,” Carmona wrote on Sunday.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad”.

Carmona’s father is understood to have been battling a long illness, and is thought

The defender’s club Real Madrid announced the news on its website, writing: “Real Madrid C. F, the president and the Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of the father of our player Olga Carmona.

“Real Madrid would like to extend our condolences and heartfelt sympathy to Olga, her family and all her loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Carmona celebrates after scoring her goal on Sunday / AFP via Getty Images

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) also offered its condolences, saying: “We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.”

On social media, fans and fellow sports stars have also shared their condolences.

“Stay strong we all love you,” wrote one fan. Another wrote: “Life is very unfair and something like this should never happen. The whole world is with you right now. He is proud of you from above and will never leave you.“

Spain lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy on Sunday, after quashing the Lionesses’ hopes of bagging England a first-ever Women’s World Cup crown.