Standards Bill gets Cabinet nod

STAFF WRITER

The Standards Bill, which aims to create the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe and direct the development of standards by encouraging quality assurance in business and industry, was passed by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The development was revealed by Dr. Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, during a post-Cabinet briefing in the capital.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the public that the Standards Bill will guide the development of voluntary standards in the protection of safety, health and the environment,” said Dr Muswere.

“The Bill will create the Standards Institute of Zimbabwe, whose main mandate will be to develop, publish and promote voluntary standards and quality assurance in industry and commerce. The Bill will provide for the establishment of Provincial Standards Committees which will be entrusted with supervision, administration and financial management functions in the provinces.

“The introduction of the Standards Law will help grow the country’s exports through regulating the quality of goods and services under the consolidated African Continental Free Trade Area market. Furthermore, the framework of standards will be cascaded to all the country’s provinces to support the rural industrialisation agenda through production of quality and competitive goods and services.”

In response to questions from the media, Minister Ndlovu stated that the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) was more of a voluntary organization under the Private Voluntary Organization Act, whereas the Standard Institute of Zimbabwe, as proposed by the Bill, was a statutory body.

Related