T20 cricket among five sports officially added to Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028

The hosts for the Games had proposed cricket, squash, lacrosse, flag football and baseball/softball to be included when the Olympics go back to the United States in five years time.

And on Monday morning the IOC Session in Mumbai, India, ratified that proposal.

Of the five new sporting additions, IOC president Thomas Bach said: “The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing international sports to the United States.

“These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique. Their inclusion will allow the Olympic movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally.”

Responding to the addition of cricket, ECB chief executive Richard Gould said: “It’s fantastic that cricket will be included in the Olympics in 2028, putting it on one of the world’s biggest sporting stages. This is a great opportunity to take cricket to new parts of the world, and to allow more people to develop a love for our sport.

“In particular I’m delighted that the Games will feature both men’s and women’s cricket, and have no doubt that featuring in the Olympics will accelerate the continuing and rapid growth of the women’s game.”

In addition, both weightlifting and modern pentathlon have kept their places on the schedule for the 2028 Games.

Weightlifting, an ever-present at the Games since 1920, had originally been omitted for the first time in the wake of doping and corruption scandals.

But International Weightlifting Federation president Mohamed Jaloud was praised for the organisation’s work in getting the sport back in order.

In addition, modern pentathlon ensured its survival on the Games roster after replacing the riding element of the competition with an obstacle course.