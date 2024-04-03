Outraged by Team GB Olympic kit? You’ve clearly forgotten London 2012

Variations on the theme of the Union Flag have been a trend for over a decade in the Team GB Olympic kit, despite the recent outrage about some merchandise.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) were forced to quash rumours that the kit for this summer’s Paris Olympic Games, due to be unveiled officially in two weeks’ time, would feature an interpretive version of the Union Flag.

Merchandise such as a Team GB supporters’ flag, which has been for sale on their website for nearly a year, was splashed on the front page of The Sun on Tuesday with the phrase “Union Joke”.

And in the wake of a scarcely believable storm over the St George’s Cross on the back of England’s football shirt, this fresh Olympics “controversy” had former goalkeeper Peter Shilton crying “nothing is sacred” and two-time Olympic medallist Fatima Whitbread claiming she was “absolutely disgusted”.

But the BOA insisted that “all Team GB athletes will wear the Union Jack as normal in Paris” to calm any fears among fans that the they would not see the famous colours on their heroes’ kits this summer.

Read Next

The merchandise in question was a collaboration with the agency Thisaway, who explained they were trying to “refresh” the colour palette of Team GB.

“We needed to find a way of refreshing Team GB’s colour palette in a way that is both flexible and ownable,” the agency said.

“Rather than trying to look beyond the traditional colours, we decided to embrace them and push the iconic red white and blue as far as we could.

“The result is a vibrant and varied colour palette that has the versatility to be restrained and traditional in one breath, and bold and contemporary in the next.

“The core palette is also complimented by the three other colours that go hand-in-hand with the Olympic Games; gold, silver and bronze.”

But this is not be the first time that designers have used the colours of the flag as inspiration rather than immutable constraints for the kit design.

In 2012, when London hosted one of the most patriotic events of the 21st century, Team GB’s creative director Stella McCartney produced a design for the athletes to wear that featured a reconstructed Union Flag in shades of blue.

“I wanted the kit to be British, but understated, not ridiculous,” McCartney said.

Many versions of the kit, which has to be custom-designed to fit each sport, featured texturing of the flag too with darker blue dots accenting some of the lighter stripes.

Team GB’s kit was mostly blue in 2012 (Photo: Getty)

“It should have a swoosh rather than stripes,” said hurdler Andy Turner. Heptathlete Kelly Sotherton said she thought “changing up the Union Jack is a novel and stylish idea” while cyclist Bradley Wiggins simply went with “oh dear, the Olympic kit!!!”

The kit split opinion, albeit on the grounds of taste rather than patriotism, but it was clearly successful enough for Adidas to reemploy McCartney, one the UK’s most successful fashion designers, for the Rio 2016 Games.

Team GB kits at Rio 2016 (Photo: Getty)

In an unprecedented move, McCartney helped create an entirely new coat of arms with the College of Arms. The kits featured silhouettes of two lions, one in dark blue and the other in red, the floral emblems of each of the four nations represented by Team GB and a brand new motto: iuncti in uno, which translates from Latin as “joined together as one”.

The College of Arms describes it as “an unusual and very successful example of close collaboration between old and new media”.

The majority of the kits featured a Union Jack only as a faded background to the main illustrations, as well as a small flag on the sleeve.

McCartney was not retained for Adidas’s Tokyo project, an Olympic Games that took place a year late because of the pandemic, but again the Union Flag was used as a basis for the kit.

It was the shapes rather than the colours of the flag that changed for the 2021 Games (Photo: Getty)

The red, white and blue stripes thick and thin were displaced and divided, broken down into geometric shapes “to bring a rich depth of uniqueness and modern relevancy to celebrating national pride”.

On that occasion, the kit barely made it into the inside back pages of the newspapers. Meanwhile, in the wake of the England football team’s brush with the culture war, Team GB now finds itself at the heart of a similar storm.