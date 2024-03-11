Telecoms Indaba Unites Stakeholders for Innovative Solutions

VIMBAI TANDI

Organisers of the Business Times Annual Telecoms Conference, scheduled for this Thursday, have heralded the forthcoming event as a pivotal moment, bringing together both local and international stakeholders to strategize on achieving the common objective of connecting the unconnected and narrowing the digital divide.

The event, hosted by Business Times, a leading financial newspaper, falls under the auspices of BT Events.

Dr. Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT, Postal, and Courier Services, will headline the conference and deliver a keynote address.

Moses Matenga, Editor-in-Chief of AB Communications Group, publishers of the Business Times stated:”The conference serves as a significant platform for industry stakeholders to convene and deliberate on critical strategies essential for the successful endeavour of connecting the unconnected and bridging the digital divide.”

“There are myriad challenges facing the sector, necessitating the collective wisdom of stakeholders to chart a path forward. As Business Times, we recognize the importance of hosting such a pivotal event at this juncture, where ICT undeniably permeates all facets of life,” Matenga emphasised.

The high-profile conference, slated for 14 March at a local hotel, will feature industry luminaries.

Confirmed speakers include Raphael Mushanawani, CEO of NetOne; Lawrence Nkala, CEO of TelOne; Willard Nyagwande, Managing Director of Powertel; Rodney Ndamba, CEO of the Institute of Sustainability Africa, and other executives.

The indaba, themed “Connecting the Unconnected: Bridging the Digital Divide,” is driven by the urgent need to address digital disparities prevalent within Zimbabwean communities.

A primary focus of the indaba will be to explore innovative solutions, regulatory strategies, and collaborative efforts aimed at narrowing the digital divide within the Zimbabwean context. Participants will engage in discussions on the status of digital inclusion and exclusion, alongside potential collaborative solutions among stakeholders and policy and regulatory frameworks to bolster digital inclusion initiatives.

