‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ drops savage Season 4 trailer: Watch

Under his eye…assuming he gets to keep those?

On Tuesday, Hulu finally dropped a trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, and it looks like this dystopian hellscape has become even more intense since we left it in 2019. In the jam-packed two and a half minutes, which shows every one of the show’s most beloved characters, we see June on the run, Aunt Lydia pledging revenge, Serena chilling in prison, Janine looking like a superhero, Nick being completely useless, Waterford, y’know, Waterfording-ing, and, oh yeah, torture. Lots of torture.

Without context (well, maybe even with context), it’s a lot to take in. But the main message, it seems, gets delivered by June herself: “I made a promise to hurt them. The way we hurt.” Assuming she keeps that promise, viewers are in for one very bloody return to Gilead. Praise be?

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 debuts April 28 on Hulu.