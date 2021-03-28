Thembisa Mdoda to replace Zandile Msuthwana on ‘The Queen’

Thembisa Mdoda has gotten herself another gig as she is to replace Zandile Msuthwana on Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen.

Zandile was repotted to have been injured on set.

The actress who is popular for her character Vuyizwa on the show is reportedly to be off work for now as she is expected to recover at home and get back on her feet soon.

According to Daily Sun, the statement released by Mzansi Magic states that producers of The Queen have found a replacement for Zandile as she can not carry on with her duties.

However, TV presenter and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo will temporarily be taking over the Vuyiswa role.

Many of her fans are proud of her and hope to see her on their screen soon.

We do not doubt that with Thembisa’s immense talent and skills, along with the support and guidance she has received from Msutwana, the character of Vuyiswa Maake will continue to steal the hearts of the viewers. We are very excited for Mdoda-Nxumalo and thankful to her for taking this gigantic challenge with so much grace. We wish Msutwana a speedy recovery and look forward to her return soonest,” the statement read.