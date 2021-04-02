This gospel remix of Jerusalema is all you need to listen to today – Video

Master KG has taken to his social media to share an adorable video of a woman doing a gospel remix of Jerusalema.

The star who was very impressed by the woman’s voice stated he can’t get enough of the video.

Jerusalema is no doubt one of the biggest songs from Africa as it has gotten international recognition from all over the world.

Well, the video is one of a kind as the woman uses her gifted beautiful voice to make a gospel remix.

This video is all you need to listen and watch today.



Source

Related Articles

Idols SA S16 winner Zama flaunts her new car – Photo

3 Mar 2021

7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime in March 2021

4 weeks ago

Tiffany Haddish Takes Shots at Nicki Minaj

3 weeks ago
Poptain unravels a new hit that we can't contain

Poptain unravels a new hit that we can’t contain

4 Feb 2021
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo