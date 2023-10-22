Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Most Outlandish Stories in 9 Clicks

Amid Jada’s attempts to promote her memoir, she appeared in the headlines again after claiming that the late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur proposed to her while he was imprisoned at Rikers Island in 1995. However, a now-viral TikTok video and Shakur’s pals slammed the account.

TikTok user Jess in Miami (@jesstheprequeldoesmiami) presented the timeline in a clip saying her “math isn’t mathing.” She started by mentioning Shakur’s conviction in 1995 and sentencing after he was found guilty of raping Ayanna Jackson.

He received a 1.5 to 4.5 years prison sentence, but he only served nine months after Death Row Records mogul Suge Knight bailed him out.

The All Eyez on Me rapper was dating Keisha Morris at the same time as the alleged marriage proposal, raising more questions.

“Tupac already had a girlfriend named Keisha,” the creator said. “He proposed to Keisha —her words in a September 2011 interview—he proposed to Keisha before he even went into prison, they were already engaged. They got married in April.”

Jess in Miami expressed her disbelief as Jada’s story suggested that Shakur proposed to her even when he was engaged to another woman. In addition, she had already met Will months before the alleged proposal and began dating him after his divorce from Sheree Zampino.

Meanwhile, a newly resurfaced video of Shakur’s pal TK Kirkland recorded the comedian slamming Jada for making the claim, confirming that the late rap icon was engaged to Kidada Jones at the time of his death.