Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Coming up for Tottenham…
Spurs have pre-season fixtures against Leicester, Lion City Sailors and Shakhtar Donetsk in the next few weeks, before rounding off their preparations against Barcelona.
The serious business then begins. Tottenham get their Premier League campaign up and running away to Brentford on August 13, before welcoming Man United to north London a week later.
Postecoglou: Lloris hoping for move
Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Hugo Lloris chose not to join the club’s pre-season tour as he is “hoping for a move somewhere else.”
Lloris has one year left on his contract and publicly admitted last month that he is open to a new challenge.
It means the goalkeeper’s final appearance for Tottenham after 11 years at the club will likely be a half-time withdrawal due to injury with Spurs 5-0 down to Newcastle in April.
“Yeah I had a good chat with Hugo,” said Postecoglou. “He’s been an outstanding servant for this football club for quite a long time. Captain of the club, and has left an indelible mark on Tottenham Hotspur football club.
“I had a chat with him and he felt that he’s hoping for a move somewhere else so he can play and begin the next phase of his career. I left it up to him whether he wanted to come along because I think he deserves that respect to garner the direction of his own future – because of his standing.
“I’ve only had two or three chats with him but even in training I can see he’s not only an outstanding goalkeeper but an outstanding human being.”
Moyes backs Postecoglou to cope with spotlight
West Ham boss David Moyes is adamant Ange Postecoglou can handle the pressure of being Tottenham manager due to his stint at Celtic.
Postecoglou was appointed at Spurs this summer after spending the past two seasons with the Glasgow giants, where he won the Scottish title both years and the domestic treble before leaving.
Tottenham is the most high-profile job of the 57-year-old’s career, though, and he has the task of rebuilding the club after a disappointing season.
Moyes, however, has backed Postecoglou to cope with the spotlight after dealing with the heat when coaching Celtic.
“He will never get more pressure than he did managing Celtic Football Club,” said Moyes, who began his playing career at Parkhead.
“Celtic Football Club are probably the third or fourth best supported club in the world, and if you manage Celtic Football Club you are used to pressure. So he will have no problem.”
Standard Sport prediction
There have been 13 goals across West Ham’s first two pre-season friendlies, and that theme could continue as they come up against a Spurs side promising attacking football.
Postecoglou will be keen for his side to make an impression, even if they are slightly behind West Ham in terms of fitness with this being their opening friendly fixture.
Spurs are likely to name a stronger side though, and can come out on top in an entertaining clash.
Tottenham to win, 3-1.
West Ham team news
West Ham continue life without Declan Rice, after the midfielder’s £105m move to Arsenal.
Lukasz Fabianski was captain against Perth Glory but had little to do between the sticks as the likes of Daniel Chesters, Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Divin Mubama were all heavily involved up the other end.
Chester deserves another start after notching two assists, and Bowen should get the nod alongside him after coming off the bench against weaker opposition and scoring twice.
Scamacca wants to leave but should be given another opportunity to show his worth, with Danny Ings getting more of an outing given fellow forward Michael Antonio is yet to join the squad. Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma and Ben Johnson are also absent.
West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Laing, Zouma, Luizao, Cresswell; Bowen, Downes, Chesters, Fornals; Ings, Scamacca
Tottenham team news
Tottenham could today hand debuts to four players this morning
Spurs have enjoyed a busy start to the summer transfer window, adding James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario, while also confirming the permanent signings of both Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.
Those three new recruits could all get their first minutes as Spurs players on Perth on Tuesday along with Destiny Udogie, who was signed from Udinese last summer but remained in Italy for the season.
Harry Kane, despite the continued speculation over his future, should lead the team out in Perth as captain, with current skipper Hugo Lloris staying at home to finalise a move away.
Ange Postecoglou has included the likes of outcasts Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso in his tour squad, who will be given a chance to impress the new manager – should they wish – in the new 4-3-3 formation the Australian prefers.
Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dier, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Richarlison, Kane, Son
How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham
TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.
That price drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members. The game is also being streamed live via West Ham’s official website and app, with match passes costing £5.
SPURSPLAY and the West Ham app can both be cast to televisions.
Live blog: You can also follow today’s game right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings in Perth.
