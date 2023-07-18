Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE! Pre-season friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Postecoglou: Lloris hoping for move

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Hugo Lloris chose not to join the club’s pre-season tour as he is “hoping for a move somewhere else.”

Lloris has one year left on his contract and publicly admitted last month that he is open to a new challenge.

It means the goalkeeper’s final appearance for Tottenham after 11 years at the club will likely be a half-time withdrawal due to injury with Spurs 5-0 down to Newcastle in April.

“Yeah I had a good chat with Hugo,” said Postecoglou. “He’s been an outstanding servant for this football club for quite a long time. Captain of the club, and has left an indelible mark on Tottenham Hotspur football club.

“I had a chat with him and he felt that he’s hoping for a move somewhere else so he can play and begin the next phase of his career. I left it up to him whether he wanted to come along because I think he deserves that respect to garner the direction of his own future – because of his standing.

“I’ve only had two or three chats with him but even in training I can see he’s not only an outstanding goalkeeper but an outstanding human being.”