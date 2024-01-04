5
13
9
43
30
31
4
26
49
38
20
7
8
37
29
14
50
34
45
21
16
18
15
1
2
23
46
11
25
39
22
47
3
32
33
44
24
35
10
48
40

Tottenham XI vs Burnley: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for FA Cup tie

141 Less than a minute


Spurs could welcome back another key player for third-round clash


Source link

141 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

England vs North Macedonia live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

England vs North Macedonia live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier for FREE on TV in UK today?

Townsend eager to play his part in Luton's relegation battle after injury forced him to sit out twice at Everton

Townsend eager to play his part in Luton's relegation battle after injury forced him to sit out twice at Everton

Manchester City loanee Kabore passed fit for Luton's clash with Chelsea

Manchester City loanee Kabore passed fit for Luton's clash with Chelsea

Sergio Ramos scores Barcelona winner with unfortunate own goal in Sevilla defeat

Sergio Ramos scores Barcelona winner with unfortunate own goal in Sevilla defeat

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo