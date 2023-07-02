A guide to every stage of this year’s TdF and the race schedule in full

The 2023 Tour de France route features the welcome return of an iconic climb and a Queen Stage in the final week that is likely to determine the yellow jersey wearer come Paris.

In short, there will be eight flat, four hilly and eight mountain stages as well as one individual time trial when the Tour de France runs from 1-23 July.

The Grand Depart takes place in the Basque Country for the second time, with riders then swapping Spanish tarmac for French during the third stage.

From there, general classification contenders will be put to the test with two consecutive mountain stages in the Pyrenees before heading north.

And for the first time since 1988, the race is heading for a summit finish up the Puy de Dome for Stage 9, the scene of an epic tussle between Jacques Anquetil and Raymond Poulidor in 1964, and more bizarrely where Eddy Merckx was punched in the kidney by a supporter disgruntled by his dominance 11 years later.

A rest day follows the Puy de Dome, and after three more mountain stages from 13-15 and another rest day, Stage 17 could prove decisive when riders tackle the “roof” of the Tour atop the Col de la Loze. The 28.1km “beyond categorisation” climb averages a six per cent gradient and is swiftly followed by a descent to the finish line at Courchevel.

Conquer that climb, conquer the Tour – the winner there could well be supping champagne in yellow when heading down Paris’ Champs-Elysees, as champions have done since 1975.

Tour de France route map (Graphic: TdF)

Graphic: Brett Dietrich/i

How to watch Tour de France 2023 in UK Dates: 1-23 July (rest days on 10 and 17 July) Start times: Vary day by day, but typically between 11am and 1pm in the UK – the final Stage 21 starts at 3.30pm TV: ITV4, Eurosport and Welsh-language channel S4C Live stream: ITVX, Eurosport’s website and discovery+ Highlights: Daily highlight shows will be broadcast on ITV4 and Eurosport, with stage highlights, interviews and analysis on both ITV.com and Eurosport.co.uk

Tour de France 2023 daily schedule

Stage 1: Sat 1 July, Bilbao – Bilbao, 182km (hills)

Stage 2: Sun 2 July, Vitoria-Gasteiz – San Sebastian, 209km (hills)

Stage 3: Mon 3 July, Amorebieta-Etxano – Bayonne, 185km (flat)

Stage 4: Tue 4 July, Dax – Nogaro Circuit, 182km (flat)

Stage 5: Wed 5 July, Pau – Laruns, 165km (mountains)

Stage 6: Thu 6 July, Tarbes – Cauterets, 145km (mountains)

Stage 7: Fri 7 July, Mont de Marsan – Bordeaux, 170km (flat)

Stage 8: Sat 8 July, Libourne – Limoges, 201km (hills)

Stage 9: Sun 9 July, Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat – Puy de Dome, 184km (mountains)

Rest day: Mon 10 July

Stage 10: Tue 11 July, Parc Vulcania – Issoire, 167km (hills)

Stage 11: Wed 12 July, Clermont Ferrand – Moulins, 180km (flat)

Stage 12: Thu 13 July, Roanne – Belleville-en-Beaujolais, 169km (hills)

Stage 13: Fri 14 July, Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne – Grand Colombier, 138km (mountains)

Stage 14: Sat 15 July, Annemasse – Morzine, 152km (mountains)

Stage 15: Sun 16 July, Les Gets – Saint Gervais, 180km (mountains)

Rest day: Mon 17 July

Stage 16: Tue 18 July, Passy – Combloux, 22km (individual time trial)

Stage 17: Wed 19 July, Saint Gervais – Courchevel, 166km (mountains)

Stage 18: Thu 20 July, Moutiers – Bourg en Bresse, 186km (hills)

Stage 19: Fri 21 July, Moirans-en-Montagne – Poligny, 173km (flat)

Stage 20: Sat 22 July, Belfort – Le Markstein, 133km (mountains)

Stage 21: Sun 23 July, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines – Paris Champs-Elysees, 115km (flat)