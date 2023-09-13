South Africa vs Romania: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, odds

Sunday afternoon’s kick-off in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup will pitch a heavily-rotated Springboks side against the eastern European minnows, who were demolished by Ireland a week ago.

Having beaten Scotland, the holders have overcome the first major hurdle to reaching the quarter-finals and are expected to pick up a bonus point with a big win in their next game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

South Africa vs Romania takes place on Sunday September 17, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm BST.

Read More

The Stade de Bordeaux will host.

Where to watch South Africa vs Romania

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday’s showdown is to be shown live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app will also offer a free live stream service for fans online.

REUTERS

South Africa vs Romania team news

The Boks have named all four scrum-halves in their squad for the weekend, with Cobus Reinach getting the nod to start. Faf de Klerk and Jaden Hendrikse will be on the bench with Grant Williams starting on the wing.

Canan Moodie and Jean Kleyn return from injury as South Africa heavily rotate the side that beat Scotland.

South Africa vs Romania lineups

South Africa XV: Le Roux; Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi; Willemse, Reinach; Vermeulen, Smith, Van Staden, Orie, Kleyn, Koch, Mbonambi (c), Nche

Replacements: Fourie, Kitshoff, Nyakane, Snyman, Wiese, Hendrikse, De Klerk, Kriel

Romania XV: TBC

South Africa vs Romania referee

Mathieu Raynal, the referee of England’s win over Argentina, takes charge in Bordeaux.

Australian official Angus Gardner and Pierre Brousset of France are the assistants with Australia’s Brett Cronan overseeing TMO.

South Africa vs Romania prediction

The holders up against a minnow that has already been taken to the cleaners by another pre-tournament favourite? It should only go one way.

South Africa to win, with a bonus point.

Getty Images

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams’ only previous meeting came in the 1995 World Cup, which the Springboks won 21-8 in Cape Town.

South Africa vs Romania latest odds

Some bookmakers have stopped taking bets on South Africa to win.

Romania to win: 50/1

Draw: 50/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).