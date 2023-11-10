29
9
3
30
22
15
35
47
18
14
33
11
26
44
1
8
24
16
21
43
37
34
25
31
48
5
7
45
50
38
10
49
13
46
4
39
23
32
2
40
20

Townsend eager to play his part in Luton's relegation battle after injury forced him to sit out twice at Everton

138 Less than a minute



Winger looking to do all he can to help the Hatters survive


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal suffer Rice blow, Timber agreed; Kane to Man Utd; Caicedo delay for Chelsea

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal suffer Rice blow, Timber agreed; Kane to Man Utd; Caicedo delay for Chelsea

How Ben Earl went from Eddie Jones outcast to England’s Rugby World Cup star

How Ben Earl went from Eddie Jones outcast to England’s Rugby World Cup star

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Luton will travel to Exeter City in Carabao Cup third round

Luton will travel to Exeter City in Carabao Cup third round

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo