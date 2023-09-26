Trace Awards Goes Interstellar | SA Music News Magazine

Trace Awards Goes Interstellar – Tickets for the Trace Awards & Festival went on sale this past weekend. They also announced more stellar additions to the dazzling lineup.

The awards are proudly presented by Visit Rwanda and Martell. Trace Awards will take place at BK Arena, Kigali, Rwanda on Saturday 21st of October 2023.

The new additions to the already star-studded line-up include South Africa’s finest. Namely, Musa Keys, KO and Pabi Cooper. In addition, Nigerian headliners Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade, Olamide, BNXN, Moses Bliss, Show dem Camp and Mr Eazi.

Other artists include:

Azawi, Levixone and Uganda Ghetto Kid (Uganda)

Camidoh and Juls (Ghana)

Chriss Eazy (Rwanda)

Danni Gatto (Cape Verde)

DJ Illans (Reunion)

Donovan BTS (Mauritius)

Emma’a (Gabon)

GAEI (Madagascar)

Gerilson Insrael (Angola)

Goulam (The Comores)

Kader Japonais (Algeria)

Kalash (Martinique)

Krys M (Cameroon)

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

MIKL and Segael (Réunion)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

They will join previously announced performers and nominees

Davido (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Bamby (French Guiana), Benjamin Dube (South Africa), Black Sherif (Ghana), Blxckie (South Africa), Bruce Melodie (Rwanda), Bwiza (Rwanda), Didi B (Ivory Coast), Dystinct (Morocco), Janet Otieno (Kenya), Josey (Ivory Coast), Kizz Daniel (Nigeria), Lisandro Cuxi (Cape Verde), Locko (Cameroon), Mikl (Reunion), Perola (Angola), Plutonio (Mozambique), Princess Lover (Martinique), Ronisia (France), Rutshelle Guillaume (Haïti), Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde), Tayc (France), Terrell Elymoor (Mayotte), The Compozers (Ghana) and Viviane Chidid (Senegal).

Additional performers will be announced prior to the event.

To mark its 20th anniversary, global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker Trace is staging the Trace Awards at the BK Arena, Kigali. Celebrating the creativity, talent and influence of African and Afro-inspired music and artists.

For a full list of nominations, please go here

About the Trace Awards

The Trace Awards, showcases excellence and diversity of Afro-centric music. Genres such as Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, and Amapiano. Also, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, and Bongo Flava. Not to forget, Soukous, Gospel, Rap, Rai, Kompa, R&B, and Rumba.

Competing in 25 award categories are platinum-selling artists. These from more than thirty countries in Africa, South America, Caribbean, Indian Ocean and Europe.

The phenomenal event is targeted at lovers of African and Afro-inspired music and culture. Trace Awards will broadcast live on 21 October 2023 on Trace TV channels. Also, radio and digital channels and global streaming platforms. This includes national terrestrial TV and satellite channels. The viewership and social interaction is expected to exceed 500 million fans in 190 countries.

Rwandan creativity and excellence are highly represented. Through involvement of BK Arena, RwandAir and RBA as partners. Visitors to Trace Awards & Festival are eligible for a 15% discount on their flight prices to Kigali. Just use the code TRACE23 on booking.

To join the conversation about the awards please use the hashtags #TraceAwardsRwanda2023, #TraceAwardsandFestival and #TraceAwardsTour

