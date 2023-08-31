50 Cent Brings Out Nas, Chris Brown, DaBaby & Jeremih At Sold-Out Los Angeles Show

If you were in Los Angeles last night, there was only one place to be: 50 Cent at crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center)! Presented by Live Nation, this was The Final Lap Tour 2023, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his standout debut album, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ — a project that has remained a staple in Hip-Hop to this date.

And with it being the city of Angels, there was no doubt in the world that the New York spitter had a few surprises under his belt. Especially after he brought out J. Cole in Brooklyn, New York!

To kick things off, Jeremih was the first to open the show, performing smash hits such as “Planez” featuring J. Cole and even bringing out Dreezy to do their smash hit “Body.” He’d later come back out closer to the end of 50’s set, as they performed “Down On Me” — a song that not only solidified their working relationship, but their long-standing friendship too.

Busta Rhymes was next to take the stage; you already know he’s bringing the energy. While performing his own jams, he also brought out the West Coast’s Problem, who stole the show with “Like Whaaat.” If that wasn’t enough, B-Real from Cypress Hill was next to pop on stage, performing “Hand on the Pump.”

50 Cent’s headlining set was the moment everyone was waiting for. 20 years later, and he truly hasn’t missed a beat. The “In Da Club” rapper graced the stage alongside his Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, and suddenly it became a G-Unit show. “What Up Gangsta” kicked off a string of hits to follow: “I Run New York,” “Hate It Or Love It,” “Magic Stick,” and “p.i.m.p.”

But no one was prepared for the first special guest of the evening: Nas. “Hate Me Now” and “Made You Look” had the whole arena bursting in applause.

This might be a good time to talk about how hilarious 50 Cent is, trolling Snoop Dogg earlier in the day by telling everyone that he had all the comped tickets to tonight’s Los Angeles show. Snoop even made a PSA stating that he didn’t have the tickets and to stop hitting his line.

YG was next to come out, performing his radio hit “Big Bank” and “Toot It And Boot It.” He then shouted out Lebron James who was present. James currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, with crypto.com Arena being their home stadium. Tyler The Creator was also cited talking to Top Dawg from TDE.

Before you know it, DaBaby pops out on stage to perform “Suge” and “SHAKE SUMN.” He also told 50 he loved him, following it with a Pop Smoke tribute.

Overall, the evening was lit already. But just before his last songs, Chris Brown came out to bless the fans. After performing “No Guidance,” he told 50 Cent he loved him in front of a sold-out crowd..

For everyone who purchased tickets to see 50 tonight, they certainly got their money’s worth. He closed the show with “Many Men” and “In Da Club.”





