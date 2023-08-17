Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Ansu Fati; Lavia, Olise to Chelsea; Liverpool make Endo move; Amrabat fight

The transfer deadline is approaching ever closer as the Premier League’s biggest clubs compete to secure more major signings before the window slams shut on September 1. Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all now said to be on alert over Ansu Fati, who has apparently decided to leave Barcelona after struggling for regular starts under Xavi in LaLiga.

Arsenal may also be in the market for a replacement for injured summer recruit Jurrien Timber, with Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte linked. The bulk of the business right now is being concluded by Chelsea, who are set to follow the £115million British record signing of Moises Caicedo with a triple deal in the coming days for Romeo Lavia, Michael Olise and Deivid Washington.

Newcastle are looking to get Lewis Hall on a permanent transfer, while Liverpool have a medical booked for Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo after missing out on Caicedo and Lavia, with Cheick Doucoure also in their sights. They may also now battle Manchester United for Sofyan Amrabat, with Spurs eyeing Evan Ferguson and Gift Orban as West Ham step up their pursuits of Chelsea target Elye Wahi and Konstantinos Mavropanos. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!