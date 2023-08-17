23
38
21
44
26
9
32
5
7
3
48
47
13
8
34
37
14
4
25
31
30
20
33
35
11
22
2
40
10
45
43
46
24
15
39
29
16
18
49
50
1

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal eye Ansu Fati; Lavia, Olise to Chelsea; Liverpool make Endo move; Amrabat fight

142 5 minutes read


The transfer deadline is approaching ever closer as the Premier League’s biggest clubs compete to secure more major signings before the window slams shut on September 1. Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all now said to be on alert over Ansu Fati, who has apparently decided to leave Barcelona after struggling for regular starts under Xavi in LaLiga.

Arsenal may also be in the market for a replacement for injured summer recruit Jurrien Timber, with Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte linked. The bulk of the business right now is being concluded by Chelsea, who are set to follow the £115million British record signing of Moises Caicedo with a triple deal in the coming days for Romeo Lavia, Michael Olise and Deivid Washington.


Source link

142 5 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Australian newspaper fly a helicopter over England training ahead of World Cup semi-final

Australian newspaper fly a helicopter over England training ahead of World Cup semi-final

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Havertz, Rice update; new £130m Chelsea push, Caicedo boost; Spurs

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Havertz, Rice update; new £130m Chelsea push, Caicedo boost; Spurs

New Spark In Local Rivalry, Missed Chances Cruel Sharks And Warriors

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo