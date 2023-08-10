Transfer news LIVE! Kane ‘to reject’ Bayern; Caicedo to Chelsea TONIGHT; Lavia bid, Raya to Arsenal

The new Premier League season is now only hours away but all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain busy. The biggest news today see Bayern agree a fee for Kane of around £86million plus add-ons. It is now up to the striker to decide – and there have been suggestions he now wants to stay put.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could now reportedly turn their attention to Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella and may even offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange for the midfielder as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive. Midfielders are on the agenda for Chelsea, too. A move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be close and Romeo Lavia is of interest as Tyler Adams has a medical.

United also remain active. With Harry Maguire leaving for West Ham, they are believed to have started talks for Benjamin Pavard. The Hammers hope to wrap up a deal for Maguire over the weekend, having confirmed Edson Alvarez earlier and with James Ward-Prowse waiting in the wings. Follow all the latest gossip and rumours below!