Transfer news LIVE! Kane ‘to reject’ Bayern; Caicedo to Chelsea TONIGHT; Lavia bid, Raya to Arsenal

The new Premier League season is now only hours away but all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain busy. The biggest news today see Bayern agree a fee for Kane of around £86million plus add-ons. It is now up to the striker to decide – and there have been suggestions he now wants to stay put.
Elsewhere, Arsenal could now reportedly turn their attention to Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella and may even offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange for the midfielder as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive. Midfielders are on the agenda for Chelsea, too. A move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be close and Romeo Lavia is of interest as Tyler Adams has a medical.
United also remain active. With Harry Maguire leaving for West Ham, they are believed to have started talks for Benjamin Pavard. The Hammers hope to wrap up a deal for Maguire over the weekend, having confirmed Edson Alvarez earlier and with James Ward-Prowse waiting in the wings. Follow all the latest gossip and rumours below!
Brighton could sell Caicedo tonight
Brighton want to resolve Moises Caicedo future tonight.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the club have accepted the midfielder will be sold and will simply sell to the highest bidder.
Liverpool and Chelsea are the leading contenders, with Bayern Munich interested but considered outsiders.
Caicedo reportedly prefers a move to Chelsea.
Hall signs huge new Chelsea contract
Lewis Hall will spend next season on loan at Crystal Palace after agreeing a new contract at Chelsea which could run until 2030.
The 18-year-old has signed a new six-year deal, with the option for a further year, after an exceptional first 12 senior appearances at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have held off interest from Premier League rivals including Newcastle and agreed to send the youngster to south London on his first loan move.
Roy Hodgson’s friendship with Mauricio Pochettino was a major factor in Palace winning the race.
Done deal! Bournemouth sign Scott
Another huge coup for Bournemouth this summer as they wrap up a deal for Alex Scott.
Bristol City have pocketed £25million for their player of the year last season.
Neymar could be heading back to Barca
Neymar could be set to rejoin Barcelona on loan.
According to reports, PSG and Neymar are working towards the best way to facilitate an exit for the wantaway star.
Sport add that Barca are an option, albeit on a reduced salary of €12 million for the season.
Silva on Mitrovic and Willian
Fulham rejected Saudi bids for Aleksandr Mitrovic but never received an official bid for Willian, manager Marco Silva has confirmed.
The West London club’s pre-season has been a difficult one, with Saudi interest in Mitrovic, Willian and Silva alongwith injuries to key first-team players such as Joao Palhinha, Tim Ream and Andreas Pereira.
Following reports Mitrovic was determined to leave the club, Silva said he is confident his striker is committed to Fulham and explained that interest of his own from Saudi Arabia did not turn his head as his ambition is to remain in the Premier League, “the most difficult competition in the world”.
He said of Mitrovic: “Mitro was able to play last week two games. This week again he is training every single day with teammates. He’s ready to play.
Kane hesitating on Bayern move
Sky in Germany have backed up their English counterparts, with Bayern “aware” the striker is hesitating over the move.
The striker has previously verbally agreed to join Bayern but it is now “50/50” that he stays.
This is quite something.
Kane STAYING at Spurs?
Harry Kane could be STAYING at Tottenham after all this summer.
Sky Sports are reporting that it is now more likely than not that the striker stays put.
It is understood that Kane had set a deadline of this weekend to sort the deal, but as that date drew nearer he was becoming more accepting of sticking with Spurs.
Has his head been turned back towards Bayern? We will see.
Done deal! Belgian side KAS Eupen sign Chelsea goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina
Cole Palmer to West Ham latest
Pep Guardiola has spoken out on West Ham’s interest in signing Cole Palmer, as part of Man City’s bid to land Lucas Paqueta.
“I understand he wants to be more active than the previous season,” confirmed the manager.
Chelsea and Liverpool in transfer battle as Reds disrupt Moises Caicedo bid amid Romeo Lavia talks
Liverpool have made contact with Brighton over a rival bid for Chelsea’s top transfer target, Moises Caicedo, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The Reds are considering hijacking Chelsea’s approach after the Blues bid £48million for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia last night.
