Transfer news LIVE! Kane ‘to reject’ Bayern; Caicedo to Chelsea TONIGHT; Lavia bid, Raya to Arsenal

The new Premier League season is now only hours away but all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain busy. The biggest news today see Bayern agree a fee for Kane of around £86million plus add-ons. It is now up to the striker to decide – and there have been suggestions he now wants to stay put.

Elsewhere, Arsenal could now reportedly turn their attention to Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella and may even offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange for the midfielder as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive. Midfielders are on the agenda for Chelsea, too. A move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be close and Romeo Lavia is of interest as Tyler Adams has a medical.


