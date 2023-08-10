Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea bid for Lavia; Raya to Arsenal takes a twist; Man United want Tottenham target

The Premier League season is only days away now but all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham remain active. The Gunners have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and have duly booked a medical to bring the Spanish international to north London. Despite their big spending, there could be another new face on the way too in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was a target last summer too.
Over at Chelsea, it was all about Moises Caicedo, but now the club have bid £48million for Southampton midfielder, and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia. It remains unclear what this means for Caicedo, while a deal to bring Leeds’ Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge is still in the works.
United, meanwhile, are now said to have made contact with Nice over a move for defender Jean-Clair Todibo. The defender is believed to be a big target should Harry Maguire leave the club amid a bid from West Ham. Follow the latest gossip and rumours including the latest on Tottenham and Harry Kane below!
Chelsea big fans for Lavia
It is also worth noting that Chelsea bid £50million for Lavia last summer, just two months or so after he joined Southampton from Manchester City.
Interest is very real and long term and Standard Sport understands he has been a target all summer.
Chelsea bid £48m for Lavia
Huge breaking news as Chelsea have reportedly lodged a bid for Romeo Lavia.
Southampton have been demanding £50million for the young midfielder and Chelsea’s bid totals £48m including add-ons.
Negotiations are ongoing, according to The Athletic.
Liverpool have seen multiple bids rejected for the teenager rejected, the last worth £46m.
What does this mean for Chelsea’s interest in Moises Caicedo? The Blues have seen three bids rejected for him, the last worth £80m.
Pavard keen on Man United move
Benjamin Pavard is open to joining Manchester United.
According to talkSPORT, United are weighing up a move for the Bayern Munich defender to replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire.
And the interest has been reciprocated.
Arsenal to LOAN Raya
Arsenal’s move for David Raya has taken a twist.
According to the Athletic, the goalkeeper is now moving to Arsenal on loan for £3million and will have the option to sign him for £27m.
Raya will then sign a new contract at Brentford so the club retain his value.
Done deal! Burnley sign Berge
Burnley have announced the signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United.
The midfielder has signed a four-year deal and reportedly cost around £15million.
Arsenal book Raya medical
David Raya will undergo a medical with Arsenal on Thursday.
The goalkeeper is set to join for around £30million after Brentford reduced their demands.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal could be announced tomorrow.
Wolves appoint O’Neil
Gary O’Neil is back in management after being let go by Bournemouth last season.
He impressed plenty on the south coast and will be hoping to do the same at Molineux after replacing Julen Lopetegui.
Man United have FIVE-man defender shortlist
Manchester United have a five-man shortlist to replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire.
Maguire’s exit is set to bring in £30million and Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba, Jean Clair Todibo of Nice, Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard, and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi are of interest, according to the Mail.
Free agent Jonny Evans, who joined the club on their pre-season tour, could also be offered a one-year contract.
Done deal! Luton sign Barkley
Well, this one came out of nowhere! Luton have announced the signing of Ross Barkley on a free transfer.
The former Chelsea midfielder is back in the Premier League after a season in France with Nice.
“Why Luton?” he asked himself. “Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation.
“I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked. But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated.”
Cesare Casadei set to leave Chelsea
The Chelsea overhaul continues!
Despite featuring in pre-season, Cesare Casadei now looks set to leave Stamford Bridge on loan.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian is heading to Leicester City for a medical ahead of a season-long stint at the King Power Stadium.
