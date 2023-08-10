22
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea bid for Lavia; Raya to Arsenal takes a twist; Man United want Tottenham target

The Premier League season is only days away now but all of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham remain active. The Gunners have now reportedly agreed a deal to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and have duly booked a medical to bring the Spanish international to north London. Despite their big spending, there could be another new face on the way too in the form of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who was a target last summer too.

Over at Chelsea, it was all about Moises Caicedo, but now the club have bid £48million for Southampton midfielder, and Liverpool target Romeo Lavia. It remains unclear what this means for Caicedo, while a deal to bring Leeds’ Tyler Adams to Stamford Bridge is still in the works.


