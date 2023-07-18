Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea £70m Caicedo bid rejected; Man United make first Hojlund offer; Arsenal want Lavia

The summer window is in full swing and now clubs are dotted across the globe on pre-season tours – but that is not stopping the spending. Arsenal have already splashed over £200million but Mikel Arteta wants more signings amid continued links with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Gremio midfielder Bitello.
Chelsea have been focused on outgoing rather than incomings in recent weeks, but hope to land no1 target Moises Caicedo this week in a deal which is expected to cost north of £70m. A new bid will imminently be sent to Brighton for the youngster. Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is the latest striker to be linked.
Tottenham have already secured three new signings but want a new defender and could be forced into the market for a new striker, should Bayern Munich sign Harry Kane. Micky van de Ven appears to be the centre-back of choice, while Ivan Toney could across London to replace the England captain. Elsewhere, Manchester United look to have finally wrapped up a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and will now lodge a first bid for Rasmus Hojlund. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Fabinho closes in on £40m move
One Liverpool player that is set to make the move to Saudi Arabia is Fabinho.
Sky Sports report that the Brazilian is on the verge of completing a £40m move to Al-Ittihad, with that deal set to go through in the coming days.
The Saudi club have already signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante this summer.
Saudi offer for Diaz
Al-Hilal want to bring Luiz Diaz to Saudi Arabia this summer.
That’s according to Portuguese outlet Record, with it claimed that they are preparing a €50m offer for the Liverpool winger.
It’s claimed though that the Reds have no desire to sell Diaz, who has a contract at Anfield through to 2027.
Solomon: I want to learn from Kane
Tottenham winger Manor Solomon says it is “an honour” to play with Harry Kane and he hopes the striker stays at the club.
Kane’s future is far from certain with just one year left on his current contract and amid serious interest from Bayern Munich.
The German champions have failed with two bids for Kane, with the second of those understood to be worth around £70million plus add-ons.
“He was really welcoming,” Solomon said of Kane. “You see that he is a big character and everyone wants to follow him.
“He’s a big, big player and we hope to play with him. I am really excited to play with such a big player like Harry Kane.
“It’s an honour for me. I want to help him and I want to learn from him.”
Chelsea consider next Caicedo move
Chelsea will continue talks over Moises Caicedo after having an improved offer for the midfielder rejected by Brighton, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The latest bid from Chelsea is worth a fixed £70million with no add-ons but has been turned down as Brighton hold out for around £100m for the Ecuador international.
Chelsea, who had a £60m offer rejected last month, will now consider a fresh approach for Caicedo after making him their next transfer priority.
The Blues need to strengthen their midfield after losing N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount this summer, having also sold Jorginho to Arsenal in January.
Chelsea are adamant they will not pay over the odds for Caicedo but have been encouraged after the 21-year-year made it clear he wants to move to Stamford Bridge. The club hopes to find a compromise closer to £80m, but negotiating a deal with Brighton will not be easy.
Onana closes in on United move
Andre Onana will now undergo a medical at Manchester United after the club agreed a fee with Inter Milan.
BBC Sport report that United will play £43.8m up front for the goalkeeper, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons.
It’s believed Onana could even fly in later today for a medical and to finalise the move, as the club look to swiftly conclude the deal and ensure their new signing is included on the pre-season tour to America.
Arsenal watching Bitello ahead of potential move
Arsenal have managed to secure all three of their top targets this summer before their pre-season tour of the United States.
The Gunners have Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice all available for their games against MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona but that does not mean they are done yet.
Gremio midfielder Bitello has been linked with a move to the club and the Brazilian team’s president has been speaking.
“There are a lot of people watching Bitello, but there is no proposal, even to reassure our fans, at the moment,” said Alberto Guerra.
Alex Telles heading to Al Nassr
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sell Alex Telles to Al Nassr.
Fabrizio Romano says an agreement is in place between the two clubs, though the fee remains unknown.
The left-back joined from Porto in 2020 for around £15m but was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season.
Man United to make first Hojlund bid
Manchester United are set to make their first official bid for Rasmus Hojlund.
According to Fabrizio Romano, personal terms with the Atalanta striker has already been agreed.
United have previously floated the idea of offering three players in exchange but will now test Atalanta’s resolve with a cash offer.
The asking price is around £60million.
Man United end Ramos interest
Manchester United have ended any interest in Goncalo Ramos.
CM Jornal claim Paris Saint-Germain have now made the Benfica striker a key target, and are prepared to pay around £68.7m for the youngster.
Ramos is one of a host of strikers to have been linked with a move to United this summer but the club will not enter a bidding war.
United have a limited budget and now PSG can outmuscle them financially.
Brighton reject Chelsea’s £70m Caicedo bid
Chelsea have lodged their improved bid for Moises Caicedo.
As first reported by Nizaar Kinsella yesterday, Chelsea were set to test Brighton’s resolve with a bid of £70million though there were fears it was not going to be enough.
Those fears were correct. The Athletic now report that that bid has been rejected.
Caicedo has flown directly to the United States from Ecuador for Brighton’s pre-season tour.
