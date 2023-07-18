32
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea £70m Caicedo bid rejected; Man United make first Hojlund offer; Arsenal want Lavia

The summer window is in full swing and now clubs are dotted across the globe on pre-season tours – but that is not stopping the spending. Arsenal have already splashed over £200million but Mikel Arteta wants more signings amid continued links with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Gremio midfielder Bitello.

Chelsea have been focused on outgoing rather than incomings in recent weeks, but hope to land no1 target Moises Caicedo this week in a deal which is expected to cost north of £70m. A new bid will imminently be sent to Brighton for the youngster. Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is the latest striker to be linked.


