Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea £70m Caicedo bid rejected; Man United make first Hojlund offer; Arsenal want Lavia

The summer window is in full swing and now clubs are dotted across the globe on pre-season tours – but that is not stopping the spending. Arsenal have already splashed over £200million but Mikel Arteta wants more signings amid continued links with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Gremio midfielder Bitello.

Chelsea have been focused on outgoing rather than incomings in recent weeks, but hope to land no1 target Moises Caicedo this week in a deal which is expected to cost north of £70m. A new bid will imminently be sent to Brighton for the youngster. Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is the latest striker to be linked.

Tottenham have already secured three new signings but want a new defender and could be forced into the market for a new striker, should Bayern Munich sign Harry Kane. Micky van de Ven appears to be the centre-back of choice, while Ivan Toney could across London to replace the England captain. Elsewhere, Manchester United look to have finally wrapped up a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and will now lodge a first bid for Rasmus Hojlund. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!