Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo close to Chelsea; Lavia bid, Barella to Arsenal; Man Utd in Pavard talks

The new Premier League season is now only hours away but all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain busy. The Gunners could now reportedly turn their attention to Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella and may even offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange for the midfielder as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive.
Midfielders are also thought to be on the agenda for Chelsea, too. At last, a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be close, while the Blues are also thought to have made an offer to bring Romeo Lavia to the club from Southampton, a year after their initial interest.
United also remain active. With Harry Maguire leaving for West Ham, they are believed to have started talks with Bayern Munich – who remain interested in Tottenham star Harry Kane – over a move for Benjamin Pavard. Follow all the latest gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Benjamin Pavard keen on Manchester United move
Harry Maguire is heading through the exit door at Old Trafford and Manchester United are seemingly ready to make an offer for a World Cup winning replacement.
According to the Daily Star, talks have started with Bayern Munich over a move for Benjamin Pavard, with the player keen on the switch.
Chelsea launch new offer for Romeo Lavia
One year ago, Chelsea made a £50m bid to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton only weeks after the Belgian left Manchester City for the south coast.
Now, they are going back in again.
According to The Athletic, the Blues have launched a £48m offer for the 19-year-old.
Arsenal prepare huge swap deal for Nicolo Barella
It seems Arsenal are not done yet.
According to Calciomercato, the Gunners are keen on a move for Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella as they continue to spend big in a bid to close the gap on Manchester City.
The report even claims Mikel Arteta could offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange.
Chelsea finally close in on Moises Caicedo deal
This could be it, Chelsea fans.
After a summer-long pursuit of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, the Blues could finally soon get their man.
According to The Guardian, talks have progressed and a deal worth close to £100m could soon be done.
Chelsea big fans for Lavia
It is also worth noting that Chelsea bid £50million for Lavia last summer, just two months or so after he joined Southampton from Manchester City.
Interest is very real and long term and Standard Sport understands he has been a target all summer.
Chelsea bid £48m for Lavia
Huge breaking news as Chelsea have reportedly lodged a bid for Romeo Lavia.
Southampton have been demanding £50million for the young midfielder and Chelsea’s bid totals £48m including add-ons.
Negotiations are ongoing, according to The Athletic.
Liverpool have seen multiple bids rejected for the teenager rejected, the last worth £46m.
What does this mean for Chelsea’s interest in Moises Caicedo? The Blues have seen three bids rejected for him, the last worth £80m.
Pavard keen on Man United move
Benjamin Pavard is open to joining Manchester United.
According to talkSPORT, United are weighing up a move for the Bayern Munich defender to replace West Ham-bound Harry Maguire.
And the interest has been reciprocated.
Arsenal to LOAN Raya
Arsenal’s move for David Raya has taken a twist.
According to the Athletic, the goalkeeper is now moving to Arsenal on loan for £3million and will have the option to sign him for £27m.
Raya will then sign a new contract at Brentford so the club retain his value.
Done deal! Burnley sign Berge
Burnley have announced the signing of Sander Berge from Sheffield United.
The midfielder has signed a four-year deal and reportedly cost around £15million.
Arsenal book Raya medical
David Raya will undergo a medical with Arsenal on Thursday.
The goalkeeper is set to join for around £30million after Brentford reduced their demands.
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal could be announced tomorrow.
