26
39
18
50
48
43
44
10
32
34
38
49
29
4
15
33
20
25
9
24
5
37
35
2
1
31
11
8
21
13
40
23
46
16
7
45
47
30
14
22
3

Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo close to Chelsea; Lavia bid, Barella to Arsenal; Man Utd in Pavard talks

144 3 minutes read


The new Premier League season is now only hours away but all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain busy. The Gunners could now reportedly turn their attention to Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella and may even offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange for the midfielder as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive.

Midfielders are also thought to be on the agenda for Chelsea, too. At last, a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be close, while the Blues are also thought to have made an offer to bring Romeo Lavia to the club from Southampton, a year after their initial interest.


Source link

144 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Euro 2023 kick-off time, TV channel and live stream

Euro 2023 kick-off time, TV channel and live stream

Arsenal told to replace fan favourite as William Gallas names his ‘urgent’ transfer window priority

Arsenal told to replace fan favourite as William Gallas names his ‘urgent’ transfer window priority

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Europa League Draw: Manchester United face AC Milan

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo