Transfer news LIVE! Caicedo close to Chelsea; Lavia bid, Barella to Arsenal; Man Utd in Pavard talks

The new Premier League season is now only hours away but all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain busy. The Gunners could now reportedly turn their attention to Inter Milan and Italy star Nicolo Barella and may even offer defender Takehiro Tomiyasu in part-exchange for the midfielder as they continue their aggressive summer recruitment drive.

Midfielders are also thought to be on the agenda for Chelsea, too. At last, a move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be close, while the Blues are also thought to have made an offer to bring Romeo Lavia to the club from Southampton, a year after their initial interest.

United also remain active. With Harry Maguire leaving for West Ham, they are believed to have started talks with Bayern Munich – who remain interested in Tottenham star Harry Kane – over a move for Benjamin Pavard. Follow all the latest gossip and rumours below!