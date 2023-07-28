Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack deal; Arsenal in Kudus boost; Lavia bid; Tottenham shock bid; Kane talks

The new Premier League season is just two weeks away and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain heavily active in the market. The Gunners have already spent north of £220million and are not done yet, with Gremio midfielder Bitello and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus reportedly of interest.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also fans of Kudus and have been quotes around £40m, though the Blues are still chasing Brighton star Moises Caicedo after seeing a third bid worth £80m rejected. They have been tipped to reignite interest in Liverpool target Romeo Lavia as a cheaper alternative at £50m.

Tottenham talks over Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have stalled and they continue to hold interest in West Ham Conor Gallagher and Chelsea target Elye Wahi. Bayern are flying in for further talks to sign birthday boy Harry Kane in an £86m deal. United were in the market for Kane but have turned attention to Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund amid rival interest from PSG. Follow the latest transfer news gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s live blog!