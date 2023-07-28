Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack deal; Arsenal in Kudus boost; Lavia bid; Tottenham shock bid; Kane talks

The new Premier League season is just two weeks away and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain heavily active in the market. The Gunners have already spent north of £220million and are not done yet, with Gremio midfielder Bitello and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus reportedly of interest.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are also fans of Kudus and have been quotes around £40m, though the Blues are still chasing Brighton star Moises Caicedo after seeing a third bid worth £80m rejected. They have been tipped to reignite interest in Liverpool target Romeo Lavia as a cheaper alternative at £50m.
Tottenham talks over Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have stalled and they continue to hold interest in West Ham Conor Gallagher and Chelsea target Elye Wahi. Bayern are flying in for further talks to sign birthday boy Harry Kane in an £86m deal. United were in the market for Kane but have turned attention to Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund amid rival interest from PSG. Follow the latest transfer news gossip and rumours with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Live updates
PSG set to sign Ousmane Dembele
What could this mean for Kylian Mbappe?
It seems Paris Saint-Germain could now be set to bring their forward’s international teammate.
According to French Football News, the Ligue 1 champions are set to sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele.
Mane agrees Saudi move
Sadio Mane is set to sign for Al Nassr with Bayern Munich agreeing a €40million (£34m) sale.
CBS Sports report that Mane will earn €40m season. He is now due to undergo a medical to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
Caicedo & Co. in disbelief over rejected bid
Moises Caicedo and his representatives are in “disbelief” that Brighton rejected an £80million bid from Chelsea for the player.
According to CBS Sports, it was expected that £80m would seal the deal for Caicedo but now Brighton are looking for an offer close to around £100m instead.
Chelsea have now seen three bids rejected for Caicedo. It is unknown if they will return with a fourth.
Bayern launch Raya bid
Bayern Munich have launched a bid to sign David Raya from Brentford.
According to Sky Sports, the German giants have identified the Bees man as their long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer, who is still injured.
Brentford still want £40m for the player, despite signing his replacement, with demands which put Tottenham off earlier this summer.
Partey continues at Arsenal
It looks like Thomas Partey is staying put.
The 30-year-old was looking likely to leave Arsenal this summer, given a string of poor performances, his age and Declan Rice’s arrival.
But Fabrizio Romano says there is a “good chance” he will be at Arsenal this season with the club demanding £45million for him.
Kane latest (again)
Another update on this Bayern Munich and Tottenham meeting over Harry Kane.
According to Sky Sports, it has been cancelled but will take place instead next week.
Bayern remain very interested in signing Kane.
Mahrez heads to the Gulf
Riyad Mahrez has completed a £30m move to Saudi Arabia.
He leaves Manchester City after five seasons.
Update: Kane talks still on
Bayern Munich chiefs were still expected in London today for talks with Tottenham as they continue to push for Harry Kane.
Amid reports that Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe’s planned flight was cancelled or amended, the pair are still due to meet with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy on Friday, in a bid to find a route to a deal for the striker.
Spurs have returned to London after their pre-season tour, where Kane and his team-mates got to grips with life under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. They next face Shakhtar Donetsk on August 6.
Bayern’s two executives did not travel on their club’s pre-season tour of Asia, however, in their determination to focus on their pursuit of the England captain.
Read more here!
Bayern cancel flight for Kane meeting
An interesting on.
Bayern Munich’s private jet booked for 10am this morning has been cancelled.
According to Bild, the identity of the flight was discovered and spread across Twitter, which could have prompted the club to opt for a different plane.
Either way, the meeting is still expected to take place.
Osimhen to sign new Napoli contract
Napoli are close to agreeing a new contract with Victor Osimhen.
Sky Italy claim the striker is ready to end speculation over his future by penning fresh terms with his club, which will include a release clause worth around £130million.
Napoli did want a clause worth closer to £170m, but this agreed figure is more attainable to interested parties.
Source link