Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hijack deal; Arsenal in Kudus boost; Lavia bid; Tottenham shock bid; Kane talks

The new Premier League season is just two weeks away and all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United remain heavily active in the market. The Gunners have already spent north of £220million and are not done yet, with Gremio midfielder Bitello and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus reportedly of interest.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are also fans of Kudus and have been quotes around £40m, though the Blues are still chasing Brighton star Moises Caicedo after seeing a third bid worth £80m rejected. They have been tipped to reignite interest in Liverpool target Romeo Lavia as a cheaper alternative at £50m.


