Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice breakthrough, next target revealed; Mount latest; Chelsea talks

Arsenal have agreed the final details of their £105million move to sign Declan Rice as the biggest move of the summer transfer window nears its end, while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham race to complete their own mega deals. And the Gunners won’t stop there with Jeremie Frimpong emerging as their next target.
Mason Mount has released a video confirming his exit from Chelsea as Manchester United prepare to announce his £60m signing before focusing on adding a goalkeeper and striker, with Andre Onana talks underway. The Blues want to use the cash to sign Moises Caicedo with Gabri Veiga also being considered.
A deal to sign Manor Solomon is almost complete for Spurs with Micky Van de Ven of Wolfsburg their next potential arrival for £30m from Wolfsburg – while Bayern Munich continue to chase Harry Kane. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!
Live updates
Chelsea ponder Tino Livramento buy-back clause
Chelsea want to re-sign Tino Livramento from Southampton.
According to the Mail, Saints want £38m for the full-back having signed him from Stamford Bridge for £8m two years ago.
Newcastle have seen two bids rejected and it is claimed that Chelsea would loan the academy product straight back out, were he to sign.
Standard Sport understand Chelsea have a buy-back option worth in the £38m mark and that Livramento wants first-team football next season, with a move to Tynside not convincing him.
Mason Mount latest
Manchester United will today announce the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea.
After a medical over the last couple of days, the England midfielder posted an emotional message to Blues fans last night to bid farewell having spent almost his entire life at the club.
There was also talk of Mount’s Twitter account being oddly suspended last night, even though he is known to have quit the social media service some time ago.
A number of Chelsea players have reacted to his departure already.
Next Arsenal target revealed
Arsenal will turn their attention to signing Jeremie Frimpong after bagging deals for Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.
SportBild name the Bayer Leverkusen defender as their new target at right-back, a position Mikel Arteta is desperate to reinforce.
A fee of £34m is in the offing for Frimpong, who has also caught the eye of Manchester United.
Joao Cancelo and Benjamin Henrichs are other named targets for the position.
Arsenal in Declan Rice breakthrough
White smoke in the talks over Declan Rice between Arsenal and West Ham.
As reported by The Guardian, the Hammers have won the day in talks over structuring the initial £100million of the £105m deal.
It will be paid by the summer of 2025, rather than by 2028 as Arsenal had hoped.
Next up will be Rice’s medical which was reportedly already scheduled amid the negotiations.
ICYMI: Chelsea and Newcastle might struggle to sign Tino Livramento
Tino Livramento is reluctant to leave Southampton amid interest from Chelsea and Newcastle, writes Nizaar Kinsella.
The 20-year-old defender has seen several Newcastle bids, rising up to £21million, rejected amid rival interest from his former club.
Newcastle would have to convince him to accept a role battling against the experienced Kieran Trippier.
Chelsea, meanwhile, could re-sign Livramento before sending him immediately back on loan to St Mary’s Stadium
ICYMI: Arsenal finally agree Declan Rice deal
West Ham appear to have won the fight with Arsenal over the terms of Declan Rice’s transfer fee.
The Guardian reports that a final agreement over the structure of the £105m deal should be reached soon, with the Hammers expecting £100m to be paid across three payments over 24 months.
Arsenal wanted to spread it over five years, so it is a considerable win for the Hammers, who are losing their captain.
ICYMI: Arsenal to make huge offer for Aurelien Tchouameni
Arsenal are set to increase their bid for Aurelien Tchouameni to €100million (£86m).
The Gunners have reportedly failed in a bid worth €80m (£68.5m) for the midfielder, who’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain following the arrival of Jude Bellingham.
Spanish publication Nacional report that “the answer was negative” from Real Madrid when Arsenal lodge their first bid, and will now return with another.
Nacional claim such an off will “force [Real Madrid chairman] Florentino Perez to rethink the situation”.
ICYMI: Man United prepare Andre Onana offer
Manchester United are to launch an official bid for Andre Onana imminently.
A deal worth in the region of £40m is in the offing, say La Gazzetta dello Sport, but will be rejected by Inter Milan.
There is optimism the signing could still take place at the £45m mark though, so this one is far from dead in the water.
ICYMI: Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal soon
With Kai Havertz signed and Declan Rice incoming, you might have expected Granit Xhaka to have left Arsenal by now.
Close to a move to Bayer Leverkusen for what feels like an age, the Swiss remains a Gunner.
Still, according to Fabrizio Romano, the move could soon happen.
Indeed, he claims the move will get the green light once Rice signs.
Three options to replace Mason Mount at Chelsea
With Mason Mount confirming his departure from Chelsea, the England international is going to make some replacing.
The Blues have lost a number of players this summer from midfield and now look short in that area.
The Daily Mail, however, have named three targets.
They claim Moises Caicedo, Gabri Veiga and Romeo Lavia are ALL options this summer.
Source link