Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice breakthrough, next target revealed; Mount latest; Chelsea talks

Arsenal have agreed the final details of their £105million move to sign Declan Rice as the biggest move of the summer transfer window nears its end, while the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham race to complete their own mega deals. And the Gunners won’t stop there with Jeremie Frimpong emerging as their next target.

Mason Mount has released a video confirming his exit from Chelsea as Manchester United prepare to announce his £60m signing before focusing on adding a goalkeeper and striker, with Andre Onana talks underway. The Blues want to use the cash to sign Moises Caicedo with Gabri Veiga also being considered.

A deal to sign Manor Solomon is almost complete for Spurs with Micky Van de Ven of Wolfsburg their next potential arrival for £30m from Wolfsburg – while Bayern Munich continue to chase Harry Kane. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip live below!