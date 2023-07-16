Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal set for £50m windfall; Caicedo to Chelsea development

Today could be another big one in the transfer market with updates expected on deals for Arsenal and Chelsea plus the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Gunners have confirmed the signing of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and are now tipped to look at a bid for Romeo Lavia – which could lead to Thomas Partey’s exit from north London.
Across the capital at Chelsea, Moises Caicedo is the number one target yet he’s expected to head out on tour with Brighton as they remain staunch over their £100million price tag. Liverpool are also keen but Caicedo joining the Seagulls squad flying out to the United States is a major blow to both clubs’ hopes.
Rayan Cherki is another Chelsea target, amid competition from Newcastle, with a striker also wanted by Mauricio Pochettino. Man United could today announce the capture of Andre Onana and Tottenham are looking to secure Harry Kane’s future. Follow all the latest transfer news, updates and deals with Standard Sport’s live blog!
Live updates
Gunners eye Romeo Lavia as next target
Romeo Lavia is Arsenal’s ideal next signing.
According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, Southampton remain intent on banking £50m for the young midfielder.
However, neither the Gunners nor fellow admirers Chelsea or Liverpool are ready to pay anywhere near that.
Arsenal eye £50m windfall after Declan Rice deal
Thomas Partey has agreed personal terms with a club in Saudi Arabia, reports from the Middle East claim.
The Ghana midfielder has long been tipped to leave Arsenal should they find a replacement. And a deal now looks close.
Moises Caicedo to join Brighton tour in Chelsea blow
Brighton are set to take Moises Caicedo on their pre-season tour of the United States.
Chelsea and Liverpool have been unable to meet the Ecuadorian’s £100m price tag and the Mail report on him heading out with the Seagulls as per usual in preparation for the new season.
Brighton even play Chelsea in Philadelphia on July 26.
The Mail say Caicedo wants to join the Blues, who are looking at Arsenal target Romeo Lavia as an alternative.
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to Sunday’s transfer blog on Standard Sport.
Who knows what wonders we will find so let’s get stuck in!
PSG in talks over Chelsea target Dusan Vlahovic
Paris Saint-Germain could beat Chelsea in the race for Dusan Vlahovic.
The Blues have been linked with a move for the Juventus striker in recent weeks, with some mooting a potential swap deal also involving Romelu Lukaku.
However, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano now reports that PSG have held initial talks with Juve over a transfer for Vlahovic, who is said to be open to a switch to the French capital this summer.
Declan Rice reveals ‘major factor’ behind Arsenal move
Declan Rice has revealed that manager Mikel Arteta was a “massive factor” behind his decision to join Arsenal this summer.
After weeks of waiting and fervent daily transfer speculation, the England midfielder finally sealed his blockbuster £105million switch from West Ham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Arsenal having agreed the precise payment structure for their new club-record transfer.
Rice – whose high-profile move also represents a record for a transfer between two English clubs – follows Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz in an early £200m summer spending spree by the Gunners, who were eager for their new signings to be completed as swiftly as possible in this window so they could be allowed maximum time to gel with their new team-mates ahead of a season that they hope will produce another Premier League title challenge as they also return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016/17.
The 24-year-old was delighted to finally wrap up the deal as he trained for the first time at London Colney on Saturday, ahead of the Arsenal squad flying out to the United States on Sunday afternoon for a pre-season tour that includes friendly matches against an MLS All-Star XI, Manchester United and Barcelona.
Click here to read the article in full
Thomas Partey ‘agrees Arsenal exit’ in Saudi move
Thomas Partey could well be on his way out of Arsenal.
The Gunners are known to be willing to listen to offers for the Ghana international this summer as they continue their midfield overhaul that has already seen the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz arrive and Granit Xhaka exit in this window.
Serie A giants Juventus have been most heavily linked with Partey over recent weeks, along with clubs in Saudi Arabia.
And reports from the Gulf nation tonight claim that the 30-year-old has now agreed personal terms with an unnamed club from the Saudi Pro League.
Wolves plan new £20m bid for Alex Scott
West Ham could miss out on the signing of Championship sensation Alex Scott.
Premier League clubs appear to be queuing up to sign the England Under-20 midfielder, who is expected to leave Bristol City this summer.
Standard Sport broke the news of West Ham’s interest in Scott last month, with Tottenham and Bournemouth among the other top-flight sides said to be interested in the 19-year-old, believed to be valued at around £25m at Ashton Gate.
But the Daily Telegraph report tonight that Wolves are planning an improved bid for Scott worth in excess of £20m, with manager Julen Lopetegui pushing to complete a deal for a young player he rates very highly indeed.
Aaron Ramsey completes emotional Cardiff return
One for the transfer romantics among you now.
Aaron Ramsey has completed his emotional return to boyhood club Cardiff on a two-year contract.
The former Arsenal stalwart left French club Nice by mutual consent before returning to his native Wales.
Ramsey remains Cardiff’s youngest player ever, having made 22 senior appearances as a highly-rated teenager before Arsenal beat Manchester United to his coveted signature back in 2008.
“It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that,” said Ramsey, whose seven-year-old son Sonny has also joined Cardiff’s academy.
“To be back with my family and around familiar faces is just brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here now. I’ve missed that a lot in the last year or so, so it was important for me to be back around them.”
Kane wants Bayern Munich move, insists Hoeness
More on the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich transfer saga tonight, this time from the German giants’ former president and current board member Uli Hoeness.
“He [Kane] signalled very clearly that his decision was made. And if it stays that way, we’ll get him,” he said, according to Abendzeitung in Germany.
“[Daniel] Levy is clever. First we have to get him to name a price. He plays for time, is a great professional. I appreciate him very much. But on the other side there aren’t any people who have been doing this since yesterday.
“He wants to play internationally. Tottenham won’t be there next season – unlike our club. He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.
“What we really like about Kane is that his advisors, that is his father and his brother, are very pleasant. So far they have always stood by what they have promised. And if it stays that way, then that’s okay.”
The plot thickens!
