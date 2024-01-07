5
Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea plot Osimhen bid; new Arsenal target; Werner medical; Man United delay Sancho loan

Another former Chelsea player being linked with a return to England is Fikayo Tomori, with Arsenal reportedly interested in the AC Milan defender along with the likes of Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato and Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu. Chelsea themselves have been handed a huge boost in the race for Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, while it is rumoured that West Ham are lining up a switch for ex-Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn. Ivan Toney, valued at £100m by Brentford, quickly hit the ground running on his return from a long ban with a hat-trick for the U23s.


