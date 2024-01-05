Transfer news LIVE! Osimhen ‘agrees’ Chelsea move; Vlahovic to Arsenal, Toney; Liverpool Mbappe boost; Man Utd

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are all looking to be active as the January transfer window kicks into gear. Arsenal are rumoured to have set their sights on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as Mikel Arteta looks to spark their faltering title charge back into life, with moves also plotted for Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato, and possibly Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande. The Gunners have been quoted a massive £100million by Brentford for Ivan Toney, while swoops for Dusan Vlahovic and Pedro Neto appear unlikely.