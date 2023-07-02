Transfer news LIVE! Tottenham agree Solomon deal; Arsenal to confirm Rice; Caicedo to Chelsea update; Man Utd

Signings are landing at a serious pace in the transfer window with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all looking to splash some serious cash this summer. Spurs have agreed a deal to sign former Fulham winger Manor Solomon tonight, with the Israeli international set to come aboard as a free agent on a five-year contract.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having already announced the arrival of Kai Havertz last week. Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday.
The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, and a new £51m bid for Dusan Vlahovic has also been rumoured. Manchester United are still linked with Andre Onana despite Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper, and talk of turning to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow. Liverpool have now completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest summer transfer news, rumours, gossip and deals live below!
Tottenham agree Manor Solomon deal
Big news from Tottenham tonight.
Spurs are now said to have agreed a deal to sign former Fulham loanee Manor Solomon as a free agent.
Fabrizio Romano reports that the Israel winger has agreed personal terms in north London, with a medical scheduled to take place in the next few days.
He will follow Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison through the door in N17, along with permanent deals for former loanees Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.
Chelsea to continue Moises Caicedo talks
Chelsea are set to continue talks over a deal for Moises Caicedo.
The Blues want to wrap up a transfer for Brighton’s Ecuador international as part of their midfield overhaul under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano now says that Chelsea will continue negotiations with Brighton this week in the hope of finding an agreement soon, having already settled on personal terms with Caicedo, who very much wants the move.
Dominik Szoboszlai: Liverpool is the ‘perfect next step’
Here’s what £60m Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai had to say in his first words since swapping Leipzig for Anfield today…
“It’s really, really good. I enjoyed the last [few] days and I’m looking forward to knowing everybody better,” he said.
“The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy. But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started.
“[A] really historic club, really good players, good coach, everything is good. For me it was perfect to make the next step in a club like this. The fans, the stadium, everything is really good.”
Liverpool confirm Dominik Szoboszlai deal
It’s a done deal at Anfield!
Liverpool have now officially announced the £60m signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.
The Hungarian forward has signed a long-term contract on Merseyside after his release clause in the Bundesliga was successfully triggered last week, taking the No8 shirt recently vacated by the exit of Naby Keita.
Szoboszlai follows World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister as Jurgen Klopp’s second signing of an important summer.
Tottenham complete permanent Pedro Porro deal
Tottenham have technically now completed their fourth signing of the summer transfer window already.
Spurs are looking to quickly kickstart the new Ange Postecoglou era, welcoming both James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario to north London this week.
Tottenham also finally converted Dejan Kulusevski’s long loan from Juventus into a full-time deal last month and have now done the same with Pedro Porro, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Spurs had a mandatory obligation to sign the Spanish right-back permanently for £39m when they initially loaned him from Sporting Lisbon until the end of the season back in January.
That is now officially completed, per Romano.
Declan Rice money to be split four ways by West Ham
David Moyes wants to sign four new players with the funds from Declan Rice’s sale to Arsenal.
James Ward-Prowse and Joao Palhinha are top targets for two midfield roles West Ham are eyeing up.
A new left-back and winger are also wanted, according to Football Insider, with Harvey Barnes on their radar.
Liverpool told no over Levi Colwill
Chelsea have knocked back enquiries over Levi Colwill from Manchester City and Liverpool.
According to 90min, the Reds even asked twice about signing the defender following his loan spell at Brighton.
Chelsea have offered Colwill a new contract as he looks to impress new manager Mauricio Pochettino for a first-team run.
David De Gea saga continues
Manchester United withdrew a deal to sign David De Gea to a new contract having agreed to keep the goalkeeper.
The messy saga, as reported by Football Insider, saw the Red Devils offer reduced terms in a last-ditch rewriting of the veteran’s new deal.
De Gea is officially a free agent while United target a new keeper, with Justin Bijlow now named as their first-choice target.
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr reportedly want to sign De Gea.
Sadio Mane chat helped Nicolas Jackson decide on Chelsea move
Nicolas Jackson has revealed part of his motivation for signing for Chelsea.
The young forward held a conversation with Senegal teammate Sadio Mane about his move, having watched the likes of Didier Drogba and Demba Ba at Stamford Bridge as a kid.
“I spoke to Sadio Mane about him and he spoke very highly of [Mauricio Pochettino], he said amazing things about him,” Jackson told the club website.
“Sadio told me the manager is going to help me a lot to improve and do well if I listen to what he has to tell me, so that is exactly what I’m going to do.”
Kai Havertz deal won’t deter Emile Smith Rowe
Emile Smith Rowe has vowed to stay at Arsenal and fight for his place after the arrival of Kai Havertz.
He told The Sun: “I see what happens and obviously it’s good for the club to add strength to the team. I feel like the additions we’re making are going to really help the team progress again.
“It’s really exciting so hopefully we can go one step further next season.
“Of course [it is extra competition], but this is football. You’ve just got to get on with it. I’ve got to keep working hard and it’s healthy competition. I’ve got to keep fighting.”
