Transfer news LIVE! Tottenham agree Solomon deal; Arsenal to confirm Rice; Caicedo to Chelsea update; Man Utd

Signings are landing at a serious pace in the transfer window with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all looking to splash some serious cash this summer. Spurs have agreed a deal to sign former Fulham winger Manor Solomon tonight, with the Israeli international set to come aboard as a free agent on a five-year contract.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having already announced the arrival of Kai Havertz last week. Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday.


Source link

