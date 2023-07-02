Transfer news LIVE! Tottenham agree Solomon deal; Arsenal to confirm Rice; Caicedo to Chelsea update; Man Utd

Signings are landing at a serious pace in the transfer window with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all looking to splash some serious cash this summer. Spurs have agreed a deal to sign former Fulham winger Manor Solomon tonight, with the Israeli international set to come aboard as a free agent on a five-year contract.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are on the cusp of signing Declan Rice for £105million plus the £40m deal to land Jurrien Timber, having already announced the arrival of Kai Havertz last week. Chelsea and Manchester United have agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will undergo a medical on Monday.

The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, and a new £51m bid for Dusan Vlahovic has also been rumoured. Manchester United are still linked with Andre Onana despite Inter Milan’s £60m valuation of the goalkeeper, and talk of turning to Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow. Liverpool have now completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest summer transfer news, rumours, gossip and deals live below!