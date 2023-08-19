Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

The deadline of the summer transfer window is approaching and yet plenty of deals are still there to be done. Arsenal want a defender after Jurrien Timber’s injury and are reportedly in talks to sign Joao Cancelo on loan, amid claims of a bid for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard.

Chelsea have their own injury emergency after losing Reece James, yet are not understood to be keen on a move for Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. United, meanwhile, do want to add some extra steel and want to hijack Liverpool’s push to sign long-term target Sofyan Amrabat.

Liverpool have announced Wataru Endo’s arrival today while Chelsea officially signed Romeo Lavia ahead of his potential debut on the weekend. Tottenham are working on player sales before launching a bid for Gift Orban. Follow all the latest transfer news, deals and gossip with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog throughout the summer window.