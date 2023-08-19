14
Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

The deadline of the summer transfer window is approaching and yet plenty of deals are still there to be done. Arsenal want a defender after Jurrien Timber’s injury and are reportedly in talks to sign Joao Cancelo on loan, amid claims of a bid for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard.

Chelsea have their own injury emergency after losing Reece James, yet are not understood to be keen on a move for Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. United, meanwhile, do want to add some extra steel and want to hijack Liverpool’s push to sign long-term target Sofyan Amrabat.


