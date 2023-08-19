Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Cancelo talks; Chelsea emergency; Man Utd beat Liverpool to Amrabat

The deadline of the summer transfer window is approaching and yet plenty of deals are still there to be done. Arsenal want a defender after Jurrien Timber’s injury and are reportedly in talks to sign Joao Cancelo on loan, amid claims of a bid for Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard.
Chelsea have their own injury emergency after losing Reece James, yet are not understood to be keen on a move for Spanish full-back Ivan Fresneda. United, meanwhile, do want to add some extra steel and want to hijack Liverpool’s push to sign long-term target Sofyan Amrabat.
Liverpool have announced Wataru Endo’s arrival today while Chelsea officially signed Romeo Lavia ahead of his potential debut on the weekend. Tottenham are working on player sales before launching a bid for Gift Orban. Follow all the latest transfer news, deals and gossip with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog throughout the summer window.
Chelsea transfer plan set out by Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino has explained why Chelsea are not in the market for a new striker.
Christopher Nkunku’s injury has left Nicolas Jackson as the only fit centre-forward at Stamford Bridge, but Armando Broja will return to the first-team when fit.
Chelsea instead want to sign a versatile attacking midfielder type, after their bid for Michael Olise collapsed.
“We need to be careful. I think it’s a big disappointment with the situation of Christopher [Nkunku’s injury] because he should be a really important player for us and to help Nico Jackson score goals.
“That is football and we need to accept that situation. Sometimes we cannot go for some player that maybe we already have.
“We need to be patient and adapt our squad and get positive results while waiting for Armando to be fully fit.”
Inter set to beat Arsenal to Benjamin Pavard
Arsenal are about to lose out on a deal for Benjamin Pavard, who reports in Italy say only wants to join Inter Milan.
Earlier today, Simone Inzaghi confirmed his plans for the Bayern Munich defender ahead of him being dropped from the German giants’ line-up as they beat Werder Bremen.
“He’s a target, I won’t deny it,” Inzaghi told reporters. “But I don’t feel like talking about players from other teams.
“We don’t have a very large squad and we need an important player in that position.
“[Matteo] Darmian should be complimented for what he’s done at Inter, but in all positions I need competition.”
All the details on Djordje Petrovic’s move to Chelsea
Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Djordje Petrovic from New England Revolution, writes Standard Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella.
An £11.8million bid has been launched with talks ongoing over the exact payment structure of the deal.
The Serbia international is expected to go straight into the Chelsea first-team to challenge Robert Sanchez for the gloves.
Luis Enrique waves goodbye to Neymar
Luis Enrique says Neymar’s exit from PSG has “made everybody happy”.
The Brazilian signed for Al-Hilal this week on a mega £2.5m-a-week contract.
“I think it’s a decision that makes everyone happy,” he told reporters.
“I’d like to thank him for his behaviour since I arrived. He’s a world-class player and I wish him the best in his career.”
New Chelsea target as bid launched
New England goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is on Chelsea’s radar.
The Guardian say a £15m bid has been launched for the 23-year-old as the Blues look for an understudy to Robert Sanchez.
Done deal! Aston Villa sign Nicolo Zaniolo
Chelsea want Folarin Balogun
Sky Sports are reporting that Chelsea want Folarin Balogun!
That would be a surprise, given the Blues are saying they don’t want a new centre-forward. No bid yet, but Arsenal want £50m, a fee which may well rise for their esteemed neighbours…
Aleksandar Mitrovic latest
Saudi transfer target Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss Fulham’s Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday due to injury, manager Marco Silva said.
Mitrovic has three years left on his contract but has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, with the west Londoners last month rejecting a £25m bid from Pro League side Al-Hilal.
Riyadh-based Al-Hilal have since come back with a greatly improved offer of around £46m.
“Just Mitrovic is going to be out of the game, all the other players are going to be ready,” Silva told reporters on Friday.
“He’s out of the game because he had a problem in his ankle in the last game, he is not working with his team-mates because of the injury.”
Silva said he had no information about a bid for the Serb being accepted.
Hakim Ziyech near Chelsea exit
Hakim Ziyech will fly to Istanbul tonight as he prepares to leave Chelsea.
Galatasaray are on the verge of signing the winger to replace Nicolo Zaniolo, who has joined Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp lays out transfer market complaints
Liverpool are a “normal club” just trying to do transfer business in a crazy world, Jurgen Klopp has claimed.
After signing Wataru Endo, the Reds boss explained why the current market is proving “difficult” for the Anfield giants.
“I’m not sure it’s something to do with Liverpool,” he said. “Everything is more difficult.
“There are lot of things that are different, some clubs have a different way to do it and somehow it works. As a normal club, it’s really difficult to catch up with them. That’s not my problem, just how it is.
“Saudi Arabia, on top of that, hasn’t made things easier. China tried it, the USA are still trying it. The endless money causes a problem, that’s how it is. It would be cool if someone could find a solution.”
