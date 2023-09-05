9
US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic moves past Roger Federer record after beating Taylor Fritz to reach semi-finals

N

ovak Djokovic kept his cool in the New York heat to reach the semi-finals of the US Open and break yet another record.

The ice-cold Serbian is through to the last four of a Grand Slam for the 47th time, moving him one ahead of Roger Federer’s tally, after a 6-1 6-4 6-4 win over Taylor Fritz.


