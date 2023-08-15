Australian newspaper fly a helicopter over England training ahead of World Cup semi-final

A n Australian newspaper used a helicopter to spy on England’s final training session ahead of Wednesday’s Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Lionesses must overcome a Matildas team backed on by huge home support at the Accor Stadium in Sydney to book a place in Sunday’s showpiece final against Spain.

While both teams have been keen to play down the rivalry between the countries, the Australian Daily Telegraph added fuel to the fire.

The newspaper claimed they had managed to film England’s final training session by sending a helicopter over Sarina Wiegman’s preparations at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford.

“If England’s Lionesses thought they would happily fly under the radar into the World Cup semi-final under the radar they were in for a rude shock,” they wrote.



FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 | England Training | 15th August 2023





“We’ve sent the chopper up to see how the old enemy are preparing… Welcome to the jungle, Lionesses, we’ve got fun and games.

“Just as we did last week when we wanted to know if Sam Kerr was back in full training mode or on restricted duties with her calf injury, The Daily Telegraph went to the sky with these exclusive aerial photographs of England’s final training run.

READ MORE

“‘It might not be in the spirit of football, but after last month’s men’s Ashes cricket series we will let the moral arbiters England pass judgment on what is and isn’t acceptable in the world of sport. But make no mistake, England are here to ruin Australia’s party.”

The news outlet did not say whether or not the information had been passed to the Australian team but it is believed that the images did not reveal any notable information.