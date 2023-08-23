Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want £100m Ferguson; Chelsea hijack Kudus deal, Bayindir has Man Utd medical

The summer transfer window has just over a week to go but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain busy. The Gunners have been one of the biggest spenders around over the past few weeks but are still seemingly active in the market and are being linked with another transfer for well over £100m.
It is claimed Arsenal are interested in signing Evan Ferguson of Brighton, who would cost over £100m next summer. Chelsea are another team linked and the Blues are also being touted for a move for Gunners forward Folarin Balogun, as well as Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus despite West Ham interest.
Over at Manchester United, goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to join from Fenerbahçe after undergoing the early part of his medical with the club. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours including the latest on Tottenham and Liverpool in Standard Sport’s transfer centre below!
Manchester United takeover: Deal could be close
This could be a game-changer.
According to the Sun, Qatari Sheikh Jassim is set to complete his £6billion takeover of Manchester United by mid-October.
Indeed, an announcement could even come as early as next month…
Arsenal will not sell Gabriel this summer
Despite playing a leading role last season, Arsenal defender Gabriel has rather surprisingly been linked with a move away from the club this summer.
Clubs in Saudi Arabia and a certain Real Madrid have been linked.
Still, it seems the Brazilian is going nowhere.
According to The Mirror, the Gunners have stressed they will not sell the Brazilian.
Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City could be back ON in January
Lucas Paqueta wanted a move to Manchester City last week but the deal has since collapsed.
At least for now.
According to Sky Sports, the treble winners could relaunch their pursuit of the Brazilian in January.
Clement Lenglet could return to Tottenham
Tottenham might have bigger names on the agenda but it seems a familiar face could soon be returning.
Clement Lenglet spent last season on loan at Spurs but parent club Barcelona have wanted a permanent sale this summer.
Still, their stance may be softening.
According to Sport, it’s getting to the stage where Barca would loan the Frenchman back to Tottenham.
Liverpool see bid rejected for Andre
Signing midfielders has not been an easy process for Liverpool this summer.
Though Endo is through the door at Anfield following failed pursuits of Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, it seems the Reds are struggling again.
According to ESPN, Fluminese have snubbed an offer worth £25.6m for midfielder Andre.
Altay Bayindir in Manchester United medical
This one has come from seemingly out of nowhere.
Manchester United are now set to sign Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir as they hunt for a back-up for Andre Onana.
With Dean Henderson reportedly close to leaving for Crystal Palace, Bayindir has been put through his paces in a pre-medical in Greece as United look to close a £6m deal.
Chelsea hijack move for Mohammed Kudus
Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a raft of top Premier League clubs this summer but West Ham had recently seemingly taken the lead in the race to sign the forward.
Still, you simply cannot rule Chelsea out of pretty much anything this summer.
According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, the Blues could yet hijack a move for the Ghana forward.
Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move
Arsenal have broken the £100m barrier on one player this summer and it seems they are prepared to do so again.
This is a new age for the Gunners as they make a mark in the transfer market and, next summer, there is a big target in forward areas.
Football Transfers claim Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is a target for next summer, with the Republic of Ireland international already carrying a £100m price tag.
Man Utd put cut-price goalkeeper through early medical
Potential new Manchester United signing Altay Bayindir was pictured after a reported medical test to sign for the Premier League club on Tuesday.
Reports suggest the Red Devils are in talks to activate the goalkeeper’s £4.25million release clause to sign him from Fenerbahce.
The long-running deal is said to hinge on a back injury which, if it passes medical checks, will green light his move to Old Trafford according to the Mail.
Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus has told Liverpool he has no intention of selling Manu Kone.
“We don’t have to sell him,” Virkus told Bild.
“But it was always like this: if there is another immense offer, then we have to think about it. But that’s not the plan. Our plan is to keep Kone.”
