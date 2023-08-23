18
40
47
20
13
30
48
7
45
5
35
26
14
46
24
38
29
34
8
21
3
15
22
33
11
31
32
23
37
16
43
1
25
39
44
4
2
9
50
10
49

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want £100m Ferguson; Chelsea hijack Kudus deal, Bayindir has Man Utd medical

143 3 minutes read


The summer transfer window has just over a week to go but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain busy. The Gunners have been one of the biggest spenders around over the past few weeks but are still seemingly active in the market and are being linked with another transfer for well over £100m.

It is claimed Arsenal are interested in signing Evan Ferguson of Brighton, who would cost over £100m next summer. Chelsea are another team linked and the Blues are also being touted for a move for Gunners forward Folarin Balogun, as well as Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus despite West Ham interest.


Source link

143 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

As Spring Training Comes To An End

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Man United takeover: Latest Sheikh Jassim development sends sale talk into fever pitch

Man United takeover: Latest Sheikh Jassim development sends sale talk into fever pitch

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is England’s undroppable Golden Oldie – and deserves to be

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is England’s undroppable Golden Oldie – and deserves to be

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo