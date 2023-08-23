Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want £100m Ferguson; Chelsea hijack Kudus deal, Bayindir has Man Utd medical

The summer transfer window has just over a week to go but all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain busy. The Gunners have been one of the biggest spenders around over the past few weeks but are still seemingly active in the market and are being linked with another transfer for well over £100m.

It is claimed Arsenal are interested in signing Evan Ferguson of Brighton, who would cost over £100m next summer. Chelsea are another team linked and the Blues are also being touted for a move for Gunners forward Folarin Balogun, as well as Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus despite West Ham interest.

Over at Manchester United, goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is set to join from Fenerbahçe after undergoing the early part of his medical with the club. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours including the latest on Tottenham and Liverpool in Standard Sport’s transfer centre below!